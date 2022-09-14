"Russ almost slipped up and said Go Hawks" - NFL fans jokingly claim Russell Wilson still thinks he's with Seahawks 

The Denver Broncos fell on Monday night to Russell Wilson's former team, the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks crowd was not friendly towards Wilson. They showered him with boos on his return to Seattle, which was his first game since being traded to Denver. His offense was unable to generate a lot of scoring, only ending the game with 16 points.

It was undoubtedly an emotional game for the Super Bowl winning quarterback, against his old teammates, coaches and fans. When it was all said and done, the Broncos' star came out on the wrong side of a shocking loss.

In a press conference, Wilson closed by giving reporters his classic line, "Go Broncos, let's ride." When he was in Seattle, he would often say, "Go Hawks." One Twitter user felt that being back in Seattle might have caused Wilson to slip up.

In his closing remarks, he stumbles over the phrase before leaving, suggesting that he nearly said something he didn't intend.

Kon @konfromsea RUSS ALMOST SLIPPED UP AND SAID GO HAWKS RUSS ALMOST SLIPPED UP AND SAID GO HAWKS 😂😂 https://t.co/iqRuQmwode

NFL fans joked that Russell Wilson might still think or wish he was a member of the Seahawks:

Though defeated on the night, it's unlikely that Russell Wilson wishes he was still in Seattle. It's probably going to take him a while to remember to say Broncos instead of Hawks, and being in Seattle only exacerbated that.

Is Russell Wilson going to lead the Denver Broncos to the playoffs?

Denver Broncos v Seattle Seahawks

Losing to a team that figures to be picking in the top 10 of the next draft is not a good start to the season. Especially not in a division with three other playoff contenders.

The AFC West has four very good teams in the Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders. Any of them could legitimately make the playoffs. However, with them beating up on each other throughout the season, at least one and maybe two teams will be left on the outside looking in.

A loss like this could seriously come back to bite them, but it's better to have these losses early rather than late. They still have a full season to overcome this, so it's certainly not over before it truly begins in Denver.

Their schedule is tough and their competition for playoff spots is, too, but they remain a solid team with a real chance of contending. One loss doesn't change that. It will be interesting to see how Russell Wilson and the Broncos get on in their Week 2 matchup, which is at home to the Houston Texans.

Edited by John Maxwell