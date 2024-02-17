Jackson Mahomes copped heat after it was reported that he comforted a child, at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade, who had lost his parents in the melee. While that is a kind gestures, NFL fans were not thrilled by the reports given the impression he has created through his past shenanigans.

In fact, fans were so infuriated by this report holding him as a hero, when there were others, including police officers, first responders and fans who first responded to the crisis, that they thought this was just a marketing stunt. They said that Jackson Mahomes' public relations team is using the tragedy as an opportunity to rehabilitate his image.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam him after this news broke. Some said that Jackson Mahomes PR team deserved a raise for their efforts. Others were critical of any efforts to show his kinder side to the public. Here are some of the reactions on the platform.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jackson Mahomes' attends Chiefs Super Bowl parade but does not share brother's goodwill in Kansas City

While Patrick Mahomes remains a fan favorite in Kansas City, his brother is not the most popular person around town. As many fans pointed out, the biggest knock against his character are due to the sexual assault allegations charges that he is facing. While the matter is in court and will be resolved, the video of him reportedly forcing himself on a woman is disturbing.

Note: Some may find the below video distressing, viewer discretion is advised

Expand Tweet

Other allegations against Jackson Mahomes are socially disturbing, even if they do not rise to the level of seriousness of the above case. He has been accused of being rowdy at a restaurant and threatening them with repercussions. The response by the establishment, which was since taken down, is an apt summary of how many people feel about him.

Expand Tweet

He has also previously filmed TikTok videos that have offended people. One particularly egregious example was when danced on departed Sean Taylor's 21 symbol on the sidelines when the Chiefs visited the Washington Commanders.

Expand Tweet

He has also been filmed throwing water on Baltimore Ravens fans after the Chiefs lost to them.

Expand Tweet

Patrick Mahomes' continued success has made him a household name and allowed Jackson Mahomes to come into the limelight. Unfortunately, he has not always used his fame judiciously. Even though he has apologized for some of his previous acts, it seems that NFL fans are in not mood to forgive him, even when there are reports of him doing something good.