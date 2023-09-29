Amon-Ra St. Brown scored the first Lions touchdown against the Packers in their NFC North Thursday Night Football game. It came at an opportune moment for Detroit as they were trailing 3-0 to a field goal early in the game after an interception from Jared Goff. After scoring the touchdown and taking a 6-3 lead, which was subsequently converted for a single point, the Lions wide receiver was, therefore, buzzing.

He chose to do a time-honored tradition and took a Lambeau Leap as he saw some Detroit fans hanging out in the stadium. Now, this celebration is generally reserved for Packers players and one Green Bay players did not quite enjoy seeing the opposition enjoying in their home. They proceeded to drop a can of beer on their head.

NFL fans were not happy with this unsportsmanlike behavior from the fan.

Amon-Ra St. Brown finds support from NFL fans

Football fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make the case against the errant fan. Some even called for the fan to be arrested for dunking the bear on Amon-Ra St. Brown. Here are some of the best responses.

Packers-Lions stakes have never been higher

For the last many years, Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions have been at opposite ends of the NFC North spectrum. As the Packers were making the playoffs regularly under Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, the Lions had great players like Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson retiring early troubled with their dysfunction.

However, from last season, things look to have changed. Both of them finished below the Minnesota Vikings but look better placed this year. Prior to this game, they were the top two teams in the NFC North, with both the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears winless so far. They knew that the winner of this game would take control at the top.

Even last year, with the Packers looking to make the playoffs at home, the Lions came and defeated them. It ensured that the Seattle Seahawks went to the postseason instead of Green Bay and ended the Aaron Rodgers era.

For many years, the Detroit Lions have not threatened the wider NFL, which they are starting to do now. They began this season by defeating the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, and did not have any fear coming into Lambeau. Perhaps, more than Amon-Ra St. Brown's celebration itself, that is what irked the Packers fan. However, he took his frustration is a way that can never be condoned.