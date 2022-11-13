Seattle Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch has followed the NFL to Munich for the league's match in Germany. Retired now, the running back still manages to be back in front of the camera, mostly to talk about football.

Spending his time with the team, Lynch was there to work as a correspondent for the Seahawks. This will be portrayed through a short series where Lynch is out and about exploring the city, its culture, and football.

'Marshawn Takes Munich' seems true to its name, making sure Lynch is in his element as he goes about town.

This, apparently, also includes him trying on lederhosen. Fans weren't exactly surprised by how the events unfolded. The retired running back struggles to fit into them, constantly saying "Hell no" while walking around and checking himself out in a mirror.

Overall, Lynch himself seemed a little thrown off by the pants. But since his series was about exploring Munich, Lynch stuck to it.

Fans, of course, had fun breaking down Lynch's look. Not many were surprised he didn't prefer the pants, which seemed a little uncomfortable on the 36-year-old. Naturally, NFL fans turned to make fun of Lynch's new sartorial experience.

Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar Marshawn Lynch trying on lederhosen in Munich went exactly as you’d expect it go lol. Marshawn Lynch trying on lederhosen in Munich went exactly as you’d expect it go lol. https://t.co/oYHTjUlCSL

Gruffydd ap Llywelyn @zumfunkraum Marshawn is always such a breath of fresh air. His devil may care attitude to life is truly infectious. No wonder he's so well loved @MikeDugar HahaMarshawn is always such a breath of fresh air. His devil may care attitude to life is truly infectious. No wonder he's so well loved #BeastMode @MikeDugar Haha 😄 Marshawn is always such a breath of fresh air. His devil may care attitude to life is truly infectious. No wonder he's so well loved #BeastMode

Stace @staceeeeeea Dugar, Michael-Shawn @MikeDugar Marshawn Lynch trying on lederhosen in Munich went exactly as you’d expect it go lol. Marshawn Lynch trying on lederhosen in Munich went exactly as you’d expect it go lol. https://t.co/oYHTjUlCSL He cracks me up. He should have his own show! 🤣 twitter.com/mikedugar/stat… He cracks me up. He should have his own show! 🤣 twitter.com/mikedugar/stat…

The clip seems to have made its audience laugh, with many agreeing that Lynch is a breath of fresh air these days. Some referred to him as a 'national treasure', while others called him one of the good guys in the NFL.

Considering the quality of content they were shown, many demanded a permanent show just for Lynch.

Marshawn Lynch is loved on social media and beyond

Judging by everyone's positive reaction on social media, Marshawn Lynch's show has been a breath of fresh air for many. Not only does he explore the city on his own, but also provides fans with a new insight.

That being said, the running back has managed to stay relevant even after years of retirement.

Marshawn Lynch

Apart from the small series promoted by the Seahawks, Marshawn Lynch was also a part of an Amazon presentation for the Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders game last month.

While many believed the relationship was compromised after his arrest for DUI earlier this year, Lynch seems back on track now. Amazon vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue spoke about the NFL legend and how things have been.

"I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things. We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join."

He even won hearts with his recent Captain Black Sparrow skit. As the NFL season continues, one can only hope for more interesting content from Lynch.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes