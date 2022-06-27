"The league needs to decide upon a punishment ASAP" - NFL fans react to lawsuit filed against Texans for enabling Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans will have a lawsuit filed against them by attorney Tony Buzbee for allowing the actions of quarterback Deshaun Watson while he was with the franchise. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the pending lawsuit against Houston.

This fan commented that the league cannot let this continue on and needs to decide upon a punishment immediately:

Ewing Klipspringer @_Klipspringer @Jake_Trotter The NFL needs to decide upon a punishment ASAP. Can’t let this continue to drag. @Jake_Trotter The NFL needs to decide upon a punishment ASAP. Can’t let this continue to drag.

Another fan stated if Houston is found guilty in this lawsuit, the league is required to come down hard on them:

YardsAfterContract @after_yards



Can’t have the NFLPA saying the NFL doesn’t punish it’s owners for transgressions but have the NFL wanting to suspend Watson indefinitely.



Needs to be both or neither. @Jake_Trotter If the Texans are found guilty the NFL is kind of required to come down incredibly hard on them.Can’t have the NFLPA saying the NFL doesn’t punish it’s owners for transgressions but have the NFL wanting to suspend Watson indefinitely.Needs to be both or neither. @Jake_Trotter If the Texans are found guilty the NFL is kind of required to come down incredibly hard on them.Can’t have the NFLPA saying the NFL doesn’t punish it’s owners for transgressions but have the NFL wanting to suspend Watson indefinitely. Needs to be both or neither.

A New York Giants fan just wants this ordeal to stop dragging out and suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback already:

This Pittsburgh Steelers fan feels that it keeps getting worse for the quarterback:

A Miami Dolphins fan asked how Houston knew about his behavior but thought Watson didn't do anything wrong, saying how it can be both:

Eddy Crocker 🇮🇱🇺🇸 @MoMoneyEd @Jake_Trotter So they knew about his behavior? But I thought he didn't do anything wrong? How can it be both lol @Jake_Trotter So they knew about his behavior? But I thought he didn't do anything wrong? How can it be both lol

This Giants and New York Jets fan claims that both the Houston and the Browns will go down the tubes for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback:

Dutch Schultz @Dutch1968 @Jake_Trotter @AdamSchefter The Texans and the Browns go down the tubes for Watson. Kind of fitting for two teams that never appeared in the Super Bowl. @Jake_Trotter @AdamSchefter The Texans and the Browns go down the tubes for Watson. Kind of fitting for two teams that never appeared in the Super Bowl.

Here, a fan observed that Buzbee filing this lawsuit prior to the Cleveland quarterback's disciplinary hearing was no coincidence:

This Browns fan noted that it's not by coincidence that these charges arose after the quarterback refused to play for Houston. He cited that the ownership there is dirty as well:

NickInNiles @in_niles @Jake_Trotter Not by coincidence these charges came to light after Watson refused to play for the Texans. McNair is dirty in this as well. A spurned billionaire seeking his revenge. @Jake_Trotter Not by coincidence these charges came to light after Watson refused to play for the Texans. McNair is dirty in this as well. A spurned billionaire seeking his revenge.

This fan feels that it's time for the McNairs to sell Houston while it still has value, regardless of the lawsuit's outcome:

rda @rda84791834 @Jake_Trotter @AdamSchefter No matter how this works out, it is time the McNairs sell the franchise while it still has any value. @Jake_Trotter @AdamSchefter No matter how this works out, it is time the McNairs sell the franchise while it still has any value.

Another fan jokingly shared a live look at Houston fans following the news of the lawsuit:

The lawsuit filed against the Texans

Houston CEO and co-owner Cal McNair

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who also represents the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits against Watson, filed a case against the Texans. It cited how the franchise enabled the quarterback's behavior:

“Today, we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” “Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”

A New York Times report claims that Watson had interactions with at least 66 women for massage therapy sessions over a 17-month period of time. The report also mentioned that he had assistance from the organization, including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), in making appointments for massages.

The team drafted Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played the first four seasons of his career in Houston. After not playing for the team last season, he was traded to the Browns this offseason.

We'll see if anything comes of this lawsuit against the team as Watson faces a disciplinary hearing and a possible suspension himself.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit H/T Sportskeeda

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far