"The league needs to decide upon a punishment ASAP" - NFL fans react to lawsuit filed against Texans for enabling Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans will have a lawsuit filed against them by attorney Tony Buzbee for allowing the actions of quarterback Deshaun Watson while he was with the franchise. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the pending lawsuit against Houston.
This fan commented that the league cannot let this continue on and needs to decide upon a punishment immediately:
Another fan stated if Houston is found guilty in this lawsuit, the league is required to come down hard on them:
A New York Giants fan just wants this ordeal to stop dragging out and suspend the Cleveland Browns quarterback already:
This Pittsburgh Steelers fan feels that it keeps getting worse for the quarterback:
A Miami Dolphins fan asked how Houston knew about his behavior but thought Watson didn't do anything wrong, saying how it can be both:
This Giants and New York Jets fan claims that both the Houston and the Browns will go down the tubes for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback:
Here, a fan observed that Buzbee filing this lawsuit prior to the Cleveland quarterback's disciplinary hearing was no coincidence:
This Browns fan noted that it's not by coincidence that these charges arose after the quarterback refused to play for Houston. He cited that the ownership there is dirty as well:
This fan feels that it's time for the McNairs to sell Houston while it still has value, regardless of the lawsuit's outcome:
Another fan jokingly shared a live look at Houston fans following the news of the lawsuit:
The lawsuit filed against the Texans
Attorney Tony Buzbee, who also represents the plaintiffs in the civil lawsuits against Watson, filed a case against the Texans. It cited how the franchise enabled the quarterback's behavior:
“Today, we filed the first case of what will likely be many against the Houston Texans related to Deshaun Watson’s behavior,” “Suffice it to say, the overwhelming evidence collected indicating that the Houston Texans enabled Watson’s behavior is incredibly damning. We believe the Texans knew or most certainly should have known of Watson’s conduct. Beyond that, we believe the filing speaks for itself.”
A New York Times report claims that Watson had interactions with at least 66 women for massage therapy sessions over a 17-month period of time. The report also mentioned that he had assistance from the organization, including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), in making appointments for massages.
The team drafted Watson in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, he played the first four seasons of his career in Houston. After not playing for the team last season, he was traded to the Browns this offseason.
We'll see if anything comes of this lawsuit against the team as Watson faces a disciplinary hearing and a possible suspension himself.
If you use any of the above quotes, please credit H/T Sportskeeda