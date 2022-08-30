"Imagine paying Joe Flacco, and then refusing to pay Lamar Jackson market value" , "Future Steeler" - NFL fans left debating Ravens QB's future as contract standoff continues

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has seemingly put his team on the clock with Week 1 almost here and his contract extension still some way off. Earlier this week, an NFL agent told The Athletic that Jackson is "trying to negotiate a contract in riddles."
"He's not just being direct and saying what he wants to say. He has no one driving the ship for him right now."
Even so, Jackson has previously reiterated that he'd like the contract negotiations done and dusted by Week 1 of the regular season. With Jackson representing himself, negotiations have been tricky, but patience has been wearing thin for Ravens fans.
They have made their stance clear on social media. Here are some of the top comments:
Lamar Jackson is a former league MVP. He has led the Ravens to a 37-12 regular-season record so far. But with the quarterback heading into the final year of his contract, Ravens fans are on edge waiting for updates. This is compounded by other quarterbacks like Kyler Murray getting paid.
As quarterbacks get paid, Lamar Jackson sits in limbo
Several quarterbacks did indeed get paid this offseason. But they got paid and then some. Despite a tidal wave of backlash, the Cleveland Browns surrendered a treasure trove of assets to bring Deshaun Watson to town. They handed him a five-year, fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract. A minuscule $5 million of that will be shaved off from Watson's side as part of his 11-game suspension.
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also got his bag, despite some back and forth between the player and the franchise. The 25-year-old ultimately signed a five-year $230.5 million contract extension, just enough to trump Watson's deal. Aaron Rodgers signed a $150 million deal that keeps him in Green Bay for the next three years.
Lamar Jackson, though, is still waiting. He made his thoughts known on Twitter this week, saying a lot with a few words. When one Twitter user suggested that the Ravens should hand Jackson a fully-guaranteed $250 million contract, another user responded with "they already offered that."
Jackson, however, set the record straight.
"No they didn't."
That wasn't it, though. Another person on Twitter said that he loved Lamar Jackson, but a fully guaranteed deal is just bad business. The former MVP had this to say.
"You don't love Lamar."
As things stand, the figure on any contract extension isn't quite there yet. If the Ravens cannot reach a deal with their franchise quarterback, they may end up placing a franchise tag on him. But that would open up a whole new can of worms.
We will see if they can reach an agreement before the season kicks off.
