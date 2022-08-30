"Imagine paying Joe Flacco, and then refusing to pay Lamar Jackson market value" , "Future Steeler" - NFL fans left debating Ravens QB's future as contract standoff continues

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has seemingly put his team on the clock with Week 1 almost here and his contract extension still some way off. Earlier this week, an NFL agent told The Athletic that Jackson is "trying to negotiate a contract in riddles."

"He's not just being direct and saying what he wants to say. He has no one driving the ship for him right now."

Even so, Jackson has previously reiterated that he'd like the contract negotiations done and dusted by Week 1 of the regular season. With Jackson representing himself, negotiations have been tricky, but patience has been wearing thin for Ravens fans.

They have made their stance clear on social media. Here are some of the top comments:

Chase @Chasewhite6_ The Ravens really paid Joe Flacco but won’t pay Lamar Jackson. The Ravens really paid Joe Flacco but won’t pay Lamar Jackson.

Spencer N. Schultz @ravens4dummies I don’t know what anything Lamar Jackson does on Twitter means, but the Ravens have found themselves where they were with Joe Flacco EXACTLY a decade later.



With Lamar Jackson playing on a prove-it fifth year.



Curious to see how this season plays out. I don’t know what anything Lamar Jackson does on Twitter means, but the Ravens have found themselves where they were with Joe Flacco EXACTLY a decade later.With Lamar Jackson playing on a prove-it fifth year. Curious to see how this season plays out.

Theo Berry @theobxtrapoint Ravens fans weren’t mad when Flacco reset the market but are mad that Lamar wants to? Ravens fans weren’t mad when Flacco reset the market but are mad that Lamar wants to? https://t.co/vilTyU7PjO

Dereck M. @_Big_D_410 Listen don’t get me wrong I love everything that Flacco did for us when he was a a Raven but if we can pay hi what he wanted we can afford to pay Lamar and that’s all I have to say on the matter Listen don’t get me wrong I love everything that Flacco did for us when he was a a Raven but if we can pay hi what he wanted we can afford to pay Lamar and that’s all I have to say on the matter

Tyler Clark ⁶𓅓 @clark12_tyler You know for an organization that had

-Vinny Testaverde

-Eric Zeier

-Jim Harbaugh

-Tony Banks

-Trent Dilfer

-Elvis Grbac

-Jeff Blake

-Chris Redman

-Kyle Boller

-Anthony Wright

-Steve McNair

-Troy Smith

-Joe Flacco

YOU WOULD THINK THEY WOULD GIVE LAMAR WHAT HE DESERVES You know for an organization that had -Vinny Testaverde-Eric Zeier-Jim Harbaugh-Tony Banks-Trent Dilfer-Elvis Grbac-Jeff Blake-Chris Redman-Kyle Boller-Anthony Wright -Steve McNair -Troy Smith-Joe Flacco YOU WOULD THINK THEY WOULD GIVE LAMAR WHAT HE DESERVES

pb🐝 @kcbbtt @ashleypriyanka you know the organization is cooked when they pay Flacco top money but not Lamar @ashleypriyanka you know the organization is cooked when they pay Flacco top money but not Lamar

Vikram Antin @vikram_antin @ravens4dummies You're curious. I'm nervous. Regardless of how the season plays out, you don't play footsie with a generational talent which Lamar is and Flacco wasn't. Just the truth. Different strokes for different folks, Spencer. @ravens4dummies You're curious. I'm nervous. Regardless of how the season plays out, you don't play footsie with a generational talent which Lamar is and Flacco wasn't. Just the truth. Different strokes for different folks, Spencer.

Jussdin | Scott Winters ⛔️ @Jussdin_ Ravens got one of the most laughable rosters in the AFC and they treating Lamar like he didn’t save John Harbaugh’s job after Flacco wet the bed for YEARS



Disgusting franchise Ravens got one of the most laughable rosters in the AFC and they treating Lamar like he didn’t save John Harbaugh’s job after Flacco wet the bed for YEARSDisgusting franchise

Jalen @Babyjaaay12 @javonedmonds45 It’s no way they love flacco more then Lamar @javonedmonds45 It’s no way they love flacco more then Lamar 😂😂😂

Lamar Jackson is a former league MVP. He has led the Ravens to a 37-12 regular-season record so far. But with the quarterback heading into the final year of his contract, Ravens fans are on edge waiting for updates. This is compounded by other quarterbacks like Kyler Murray getting paid.

As quarterbacks get paid, Lamar Jackson sits in limbo

New England Patriots v Baltimore Ravens

Several quarterbacks did indeed get paid this offseason. But they got paid and then some. Despite a tidal wave of backlash, the Cleveland Browns surrendered a treasure trove of assets to bring Deshaun Watson to town. They handed him a five-year, fully-guaranteed, $230 million contract. A minuscule $5 million of that will be shaved off from Watson's side as part of his 11-game suspension.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray also got his bag, despite some back and forth between the player and the franchise. The 25-year-old ultimately signed a five-year $230.5 million contract extension, just enough to trump Watson's deal. Aaron Rodgers signed a $150 million deal that keeps him in Green Bay for the next three years.

Lamar Jackson, though, is still waiting. He made his thoughts known on Twitter this week, saying a lot with a few words. When one Twitter user suggested that the Ravens should hand Jackson a fully-guaranteed $250 million contract, another user responded with "they already offered that."

Jackson, however, set the record straight.

"No they didn't."

That wasn't it, though. Another person on Twitter said that he loved Lamar Jackson, but a fully guaranteed deal is just bad business. The former MVP had this to say.

"You don't love Lamar."

As things stand, the figure on any contract extension isn't quite there yet. If the Ravens cannot reach a deal with their franchise quarterback, they may end up placing a franchise tag on him. But that would open up a whole new can of worms.

We will see if they can reach an agreement before the season kicks off.

