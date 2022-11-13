Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Seattle Seahawks in the first NFL game played in Munich, Germany. With a 14-3 lead in the third quarter, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich decided to call a trick play of sorts and have his quarterback run a go-route down the left rails with running back Leonard Fournette as the passer in the pocket.

Fournette threw the 45-year-old quarterback a back-shoulder pass but the latter slipped, making for quite the comical moment. As he fell to the ground, the ball went right into the hands of Seahawks rookie corner Tariq Woolen.

After Woolen made the catch, Brady, who was still on the ground, appeared to use his legs to trip him to stop the play. The Bucs quarterback was subsequently called for tripping on the play.

NFL fans took to Twitter to express their feelings about the play in general. While some questioned the play call, others were happy that he was finally called for tripping. This in light of him being accused of it earlier this season but was never penalized.

Richard Ceccarelli @Joker_OC @AlbertBreer He tries to trip people celebrating sacks every week. It’s like, the most Brady thing there is. @AlbertBreer He tries to trip people celebrating sacks every week. It’s like, the most Brady thing there is.

Wes Crosby @OtherNHLCrosby Leonard Fournette getting picked off while throwing to a tripping Tom Brady might be one of the funniest plays in NFL history. Leonard Fournette getting picked off while throwing to a tripping Tom Brady might be one of the funniest plays in NFL history.

brian jacklin @JacklinBrian Wow. Love seeing history in the making. First time in 23 seasons a ref finally saw (called) a penalty on @TomBrady for tripping. Wow. Love seeing history in the making. First time in 23 seasons a ref finally saw (called) a penalty on @TomBrady for tripping. https://t.co/LaXBxvSDex

Ray from Split Decision @rayraysplit When is the NFL going to learn that throwing passes to Tom Brady NEVER WORKS!? First he tripped over the 10 yard line, then got flagged for tripping the DB after the pick. Awesome. #NFLMunich When is the NFL going to learn that throwing passes to Tom Brady NEVER WORKS!? First he tripped over the 10 yard line, then got flagged for tripping the DB after the pick. Awesome. #NFLMunich https://t.co/O9UeuUSDAP

Richie rich @richie_rich31 but how do you slip and fall bro and you’re wideeeee open My guy @TomBrady is gonna get hefty fine for all these damn tripping penalties. He did the same thing against. @AtlantaFalcons but how do you slip and fall bro and you’re wideeeee open My guy @TomBrady is gonna get hefty fine for all these damn tripping penalties. He did the same thing against. @AtlantaFalcons 😭 but how do you slip and fall bro and you’re wideeeee open😭😭

HIMothée Havewemet @TeeJayLew twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Just to clear up any confusion, the penalty for tripping on the Bucs is referring to the fact that Byron Leftwich and Tom Brady were tripping when they made the play call for Brady to catch a pass from Fournette. #SEAvsTB Just to clear up any confusion, the penalty for tripping on the Bucs is referring to the fact that Byron Leftwich and Tom Brady were tripping when they made the play call for Brady to catch a pass from Fournette. #SEAvsTB twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Jenna Logan @TheRealJennaJoy @AlbertBreer At least the pick does not go against him! Haha @AlbertBreer At least the pick does not go against him! Haha

Tom Grossi @tomgrossicomedy Brady falling down on a route and then tripping the defender after the INT...Perfect Brady falling down on a route and then tripping the defender after the INT...Perfect

Tom Brady's miscue is a reminder of Super Bowl LII

Tom Brady's mishap as a wide receiver was a reminder of another time the quarterback flubbed that type of play.

Aaron Nagler @AaronNagler The Tampa Special isn't quite as effective as the Philly Special... The Tampa Special isn't quite as effective as the Philly Special...

In the second quarter of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brady lined up as a wide receiver for a gadget play. There were two handoffs that led to the ball being in the hands of wide receiver Danny Amendola. Amendola threw to Brady, but the latter dropped the pass, forcing the Patriots to attempt a play on fourth down. It was unsuccessful and the Eagles took over on downs.

What added insult to injury was that the Eagles were successful in their running of the "Philly Special", a similar play. The play entailed then-Eagles quarterback Nick Foles catching a pass from tight end Trey Burton. Philadelphia defeated New England 41-33, Brady's third Super Bowl loss.

Tom Brady's slip on Sunday afternoon didn't have nearly the same implications as it did in the Super Bowl game. But it may be a good reminder for Leftwich not to run those types of plays with a 45-year-old quarterback.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes