Aaron Rodgers' season is over after his Achilles rupture in the opening game for the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL season. His injury means that his Jets debut was cut short and he will have to wait for another year, at a minimum, to play his first full-game with them. Given his advanced age, there are also fears that this could potentially be career-ending.

Therefore, one would rightly conclude that this is not just an injury for Rodgers. After his move from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets and a Super-Bowl worthy roster built around him, this is career defining.

How he comes back from this will depend on the way the quarterback approaches his rehabilitation. Now, of course, we are aware of cats purring reportedly having a healing effect on certain injuries. But Rodgers' choice of animal is slightly different.

Aaron Rodgers' dolphins claim breaks the internet

Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show and discussed his outlook on the injury. He dropped a line there that he was looking to hearing dolphin sounds to help in his recovery. He mentioned a particular act between members that could prove particularly beneficial. He said,

“There’s ideas that some of the noises from the dolphins, when they’re lovemaking, the frequency of that is actually healing to the body.”

Clearly, this is an idea that we can safely say is not widespread. Given this, NFL fans were quick to jump in with their reactions on social media. Most of them were suitably weirded out by what Aaron Rodgers said.

Here are some of the best reponses on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Was Aaron Rodgers taking an indirect shot?

Aaron Rodgers likes to keep it light with Pat McAfee and there is good chance he was just being facetious. However, with his contrarian views ranging from vaccines to UFOs, we cannot be completely sure.

However, there could be an element of taking a potshot at another team. The Miami Dolphins are the Jets' divisional rivals in the AFC East. Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill were phenomenal for them in the first week of the 2023 NFL season and have established themselves as the early favorites.

Perhaps, the Jets quarterback wanted to take them down a notch by implying that their divisonal rivals getting screwed over by other teams might make his injury more bearable. There might be something there. But whatever it is, given his unlucky break, we do not envy whatever Rodgers wants to think at this moment.