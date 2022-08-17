"These dudes trying to kill each other" - NFL fans left stunned as yet another brawl erupts at Patriots-Panthers joint training 

For the second straight day, a fight has broken out at the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers joint training session. Players on both sides decided to ditch football for a bit of wrestling action as another brawl erupted in training camp.

The usual suspects from yesterday sparked this little skirmish as well. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson was in the thick of things. He appeared to hit New England receiver Kristian Wilkerson as the Patriots were returning a kickoff.

Both Wilkerson and Robinson were ejected from practice, but New England players started shoving Robinson. This, of course, led to a whole big thing.

The brawl in Foxborough was the second in as many days. In yesterday's fight, Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne reportedly threw a few punches. This led to Robinson, Bourne and Wilkerson getting kicked out of practice.

Also yesterday, backup New England center James Ferentz and Carolina defensive tackle Phil Hoskins got involved in an altercation. This came after Ferentz knocked Hoskins near the sidelines. Both players were ejected from practice.

NFL fans were quick to react to the latest incident. Here are the top comments:

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers appear unable to get along ahead of their matchup on Friday

New England Patriots v Carolina Panthers

Incredibly, that wasn't the end of the story. Following the first skirmish of day two, the players moved on to 11-on-11 drills. In the first of those drills, New England defensive end Deatrich Wise reportedly appeared to catch Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey. This was Carolina's cue to get involved.

McCaffrey then reportedly threw the ball at Wise near the sideline, following which he was brought to the ground sparking yet another fight. Wise and Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard were subsequently kicked out of training.

So far, the joint practice sessions have been two straight days of what can only be described as a conflict. So everyone will be eager to watch New England and Carolina face off in a preseason game this Friday. The matchup could be in the conversation for the tastiest preseason game of the year.

One of the storylines in this preseason game is who takes over the play-calling duties for New England. During the loss to the New York Giants last week, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge were seen sharing these duties on the sidelines. Patricia was on hand for the first half, but Judge appeared to take over in the second against New York.

With only two days to go before their now fascinating battle, it will be interesting to see if the players can keep their composure.

