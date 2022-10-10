“So it's only roughing the passer against Tom Brady?” – Fans rage at NFL officials after Lamar Jackson fails to get a call in win vs Bengals

Late in the 4th quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady was apparently sacked by Falcons DT Grady Jarrett on 3rd & 5 with 2:46 left on the clock. The officials then stepped in to give the Falcons a 15-yard penalty, terming it as roughing the passer.
The call from the officials was questionable and NFL fans around the world didn't like it, as they thought the officials were giving Tom Brady a favor. The call helped the Buccaneers seize the win against the Falcons otherwise, Atlanta would have gotten the ball and would have had the opportunity to win the game.
Later in the night when the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off, quarterback Lamar Jackson took a hit, but the Bengals weren't given a penalty for it. Fans on social media raged as they thought only Tom Brady would be helped by the officials and not any other quarterback.
Even though Lamar Jackson was able to lead his team to a win over the Bengals, he would love to get calls similar to what Brady gets in every game.
Jackson is tackled harder than any quarterback in the league due to his excellent running skills, and the officials sometimes tend to give the defenders an edge when they tackle the Ravens quarterback.
Tom Brady roughing the passer controversy vs Falcons
As stated earlier, Tom Brady was tackled by Falcons DT Grady Jarrett on 3rd & 5 with 2:46 left on the clock in the 4th quarter and on any other given day that would have been deemed a sack and the Falcons would have got the ball back.
Since the15-yard penalty was handed to the Falcons, Brady and the Buccaneers cruised towards a win as the Falcons didn't get an opportunity to get the ball back to level or win the game.
The call was definitely questionable and referee Jerome Boger gave his view on the situation that had an impact on the result of the game. Here's what he said:
"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon."
Brady threw 35/52 passes for 351 yards for a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons. The Buccaneers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.