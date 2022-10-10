“So it's only roughing the passer against Tom Brady?” – Fans rage at NFL officials after Lamar Jackson fails to get a call in win vs Bengals

Late in the 4th quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons, Tom Brady was apparently sacked by Falcons DT Grady Jarrett on 3rd & 5 with 2:46 left on the clock. The officials then stepped in to give the Falcons a 15-yard penalty, terming it as roughing the passer.

The call from the officials was questionable and NFL fans around the world didn't like it, as they thought the officials were giving Tom Brady a favor. The call helped the Buccaneers seize the win against the Falcons otherwise, Atlanta would have gotten the ball and would have had the opportunity to win the game.

Bawhealix ✭ @homie_straight they are 2 teams Tom Brady is not suppose to lose against one is Falcons and My Cowboys



that's not Roughing The Passer

they are 2 teams Tom Brady is not suppose to lose against one is Falcons and My Cowboys that's not Roughing The Passer https://t.co/ptze0Zg74h

Later in the night when the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off, quarterback Lamar Jackson took a hit, but the Bengals weren't given a penalty for it. Fans on social media raged as they thought only Tom Brady would be helped by the officials and not any other quarterback.

Here's what the fans said on social media:

Parker Anderson @BigPun7924 Lamar Jackson just got sacked harder than Tom Brady did. And it was not roughing the passer. Lamar Jackson just got sacked harder than Tom Brady did. And it was not roughing the passer.

Travis Reilly @mmmtravis The NFL absolutely allows players to tackle Lamar Jackson differently than they do Tom Brady. That's absolutely not up for debate. The NFL absolutely allows players to tackle Lamar Jackson differently than they do Tom Brady. That's absolutely not up for debate.

👌🏾alli0p3️⃣_hArp @ftv_harp It’s crazy how Lamar Jackson doesn’t get those Tom Brady calls 🤦🏾‍♂️ It’s crazy how Lamar Jackson doesn’t get those Tom Brady calls 🤦🏾‍♂️

Kevin @Kevin42819304 Lamar Jackson just got body slammed. No penalty.



Tom Brady got tackled similarly earlier today: roughing the passer Lamar Jackson just got body slammed. No penalty. Tom Brady got tackled similarly earlier today: roughing the passer

Deezus @Skelify #CINvsBAL We all saw what happens if this is Tom Brady and not Lamar Jackson. Where’s the consistency @NFLOfficiating ?! (This wasn’t flagged just like the falcons shouldn’t have been flagged earlier) #SNFonNBC We all saw what happens if this is Tom Brady and not Lamar Jackson. Where’s the consistency @NFLOfficiating ?! (This wasn’t flagged just like the falcons shouldn’t have been flagged earlier) #SNFonNBC #CINvsBAL https://t.co/zqKXihcDEE

Steeler Nation Parker @SNParker_ Lamar Jackson, Marcus Mariota and Tom Brady were all “slammed” down by defenders today. Brady was the only one to get a roughing the passer call. Lamar Jackson, Marcus Mariota and Tom Brady were all “slammed” down by defenders today. Brady was the only one to get a roughing the passer call.

Andre Johnson, Jr. @AndreJohnsonTV That sack on Lamar Jackson was the exact same hit that got flagged on Tom Brady earlier today. No flag in this case though 🙄 That sack on Lamar Jackson was the exact same hit that got flagged on Tom Brady earlier today. No flag in this case though 🙄

Nelson Smith @SmithNelsonLa Hey wait a minute. Didn't Lamar Jackson just get thrown down like Tom Brady did and no flag? Oh wait never mind. Hey wait a minute. Didn't Lamar Jackson just get thrown down like Tom Brady did and no flag? Oh wait never mind.

Drip King @DiorSikwitit

#RacistAssLeague Crazy how Tom Brady get slammed to the ground the same way Lamar Jackson did but they didn’t throw a flag for unnecessary roughness like they did for Brady Crazy how Tom Brady get slammed to the ground the same way Lamar Jackson did but they didn’t throw a flag for unnecessary roughness like they did for Brady #RacistAssLeague

buck belue @buckbelue8 Worst #NFL call I’ve ever seen. Absolutely no way Grady Jarrett’s sack of Tom Brady was roughing the passer. The fix is in. Absurd. Horrible. @680TheFan Worst #NFL call I’ve ever seen. Absolutely no way Grady Jarrett’s sack of Tom Brady was roughing the passer. The fix is in. Absurd. Horrible. @680TheFan

Even though Lamar Jackson was able to lead his team to a win over the Bengals, he would love to get calls similar to what Brady gets in every game.

Jackson is tackled harder than any quarterback in the league due to his excellent running skills, and the officials sometimes tend to give the defenders an edge when they tackle the Ravens quarterback.

Tom Brady roughing the passer controversy vs Falcons

Atlanta Falcons v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As stated earlier, Tom Brady was tackled by Falcons DT Grady Jarrett on 3rd & 5 with 2:46 left on the clock in the 4th quarter and on any other given day that would have been deemed a sack and the Falcons would have got the ball back.

B/R Gridiron @brgridiron Tom Brady is 11-0 in his career vs. the Falcons. Tom Brady is 11-0 in his career vs. the Falcons. https://t.co/iFY0FpodwF

Since the15-yard penalty was handed to the Falcons, Brady and the Buccaneers cruised towards a win as the Falcons didn't get an opportunity to get the ball back to level or win the game.

The call was definitely questionable and referee Jerome Boger gave his view on the situation that had an impact on the result of the game. Here's what he said:

"What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground. That is what I was making my decision based upon."

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero Referee Jerome Boger told pool reporter @gregauman that the roughing the passer penalty on #Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was for “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.” Referee Jerome Boger told pool reporter @gregauman that the roughing the passer penalty on #Falcons DT Grady Jarrett was for “unnecessarily throwing (Tom Brady) to the ground.” https://t.co/rqxyNzjd6I

Brady threw 35/52 passes for 351 yards for a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 21-15 win over the Falcons. The Buccaneers will face the Pittsburgh Steelers next week.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far