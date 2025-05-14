“Get Dillon Gabriel a stool” - NFL fans lose it over 6'6'' Joe Flacco towering over Browns rookie QBs

Joe Flacco is one of the tallest quarterbacks in the NFL, standing at a monstrous 6'6". That has made him stand out over the rest of the Cleveland Browns' other quarterbacks in rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders and trade acquisition Kenny Pickett.

For evidence, here is an image of them four standing together (albeit with their backs to the camera):

And fans cannot help but marvel at the disparity:

More of it can be seen below:

"Flacco looks like the dad in this picture," one jokes.

"Flacco is the man amongst boys," another "praises."

"Flacco makes Gabriel look like he's still in jr. high at a football camp," another compares.

Dan Orlovsky says Browns should prioritize one rookie over Joe Flacco

The Browns have historically been considered the "graveyard of quarterbacks", because of the sheer number of players who have struggled to succeed with the team. Joe Flacco's brief tenure with them in 2023 represents the best stretch of football that they have had ever since Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry took over in 2020.

That season, he helped them go 11-6 - their best record since reactivation in 1999 - and make the playoffs, despite having signed only in November. He left for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 but has since returned.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer had predicted a close race for the starting job in his weekly column on Monday:

"Based on the investments, the Browns are dating all these guys, and not marrying any of them (yet) - which, given the situation the Deshaun Watson trade put the brass in, isn’t the worst path to try to take out of a mess."

Dan Orlovsky, however, is imploring the franchise to think of the future. Speaking on Tuesday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, he said:

"I would do everything I can to start either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel this year. I would only start Joe Flacco or Kenny, and probably Joe, if, 'Oh my gosh, this is a disaster.'"

He continued:

"There's not a ton of benefit, for me, starting Joe Flacco, because it doesn't answer anything with the potential of next year's class and them figuring out long term at least what's the situation."

Browns OTAs begin on May 27 and will last until June 19.

