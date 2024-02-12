While it could mean other things, United States President Joe Biden’s official account on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

“Just like we drew it up”

However, the tweet's timing coincides with the Kansas City Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers. The tweet doesn’t bode well for NFL fans, especially those who believe the big game’s result is rigged.

That’s why a football fanatic said while quoting Biden’s tweet:

“LMAOOO BRO WHAT THE FUCK”

Another Super Bowl spectator stated:

“this post is going to create at least 100,000 new paranoid schizophrenics”

Below are other reactions to Joe Biden’s tweet following the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl victory in five seasons.

The last commenter pointed out that Joe Biden is playing with the Internet via this post. Likewise, it wouldn’t have been published online without the approval of his press relations team.

For proper context, individuals like former Republican Party presidential nominee aspirant Vivek Ramaswamy accused of a major presidential endorsement from an “artificially culturally propped-up couple.”

Ramaswamy refers to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, who flew from Tokyo, Japan, to make it to Super Bowl 58. But while the multi-awarded pop singer was in Las Vegas to support her boyfriend, no endorsement for Joe Biden occurred.

Other speculations didn’t happen after the Chiefs won their third Super Bowl in five seasons. Kelce's rumored marriage proposal to Swift didn’t happen, and likewise, Andy Reid remains the Chiefs’ head coach for now.

It looked like the Chiefs would have a long night after trailing by seven at halftime. Patrick Mahomes’ interception did not help their chances either. However, the All-Pro quarterback and their elite defense helped retain their place as Super Bowl champions.

Mahomes finished the game with 34 completions for 333 yards and two touchdowns, including the winning throw to Mecole Hardman in overtime. He also led the team in the ground game with nine carries for 66 yards.

Did Joe Biden watch Super Bowl 58?

It’s uncertain where Joe Biden was during the Chiefs-49ers showdown. What’s definitive, though, is that he wasn’t in attendance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. However, he and his team are keeping score of the Super Bowl’s developments, allowing them to post this tweet.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn’t endorse Biden either. Instead, they shared a romantic moment on the football field after the Chiefs’ victory. Kelce led all Chiefs receivers with nine catches for 93 yards.

This result may make it difficult for the All-Pro tight end to retire simultaneously with his brother, Jason Kelce, as some football fans claimed.