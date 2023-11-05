Tyreek Hill and the Dolphins might have to overcome a 'leaked script' to defeat the Chiefs, if social media is to be believed. NFL fans were abuzz after an image went out that showed the half-time scores for a game yet to take place.

It showed a computer in the stadium showing the score to be 14-14 at the break with both teams scoring a touchdown apiece in each quarter. Tyreek Hill was being shackled well by the Chiefs defense as per this leaked script, since he only had 11 yards and two catches.

As soon as it came out, it sent fans into a frenzy.

NFL fans mock Tyreek Hill and freak out over 'leaked script' for the Chiefs Dolphins game

NFL fans took to X to express their shock over the 'leaked script'. There have been many conspiracy theories going around about the NFL being a scripted league and finally supporters thought they had a confirmation. It blew up on X, formerly known as Twitter, with many even looking to make their fantasy football projections based on it. Here are some of the best posts on the platform.

As many others pointed out, though, it is more likely that they were testing their equipment for the game today. It is normal to do so and proof that this was unlikely to be a 'leaked script' was in the screenshot itself. It showed Tua Tagovailoa had 14 completions for just 40 yards. It also said Jason Sanders will be punting and unless we have eliminated the difference of the kicks, it is unlikely to happen.

For all these reasons, NFL fans should not read too much into it and enjoy the game when it happens. It promises to be a cracker.

Chiefs versus Dolphins in Germany a battle for the AFC

While the Chiefs and the Dolphins will take to the field in Germany, it will have a big effect back home. The teams are tied with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars with a 6-2 record and all of them lead the AFC. Whoever wins the game will retain the top spot in the conference.

Lose it, however, and beyond the loss, it will be a big psychological blow given both teams are expected to make it to the playoffs. Add in the subplots of Tyreek Hill facing his former teammates since his departure, it is expected to be an amazing game full of twists and turns. Ignore the 'leaked script' as the fun is all on the field.