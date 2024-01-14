Andy Reid is already famous for his "walrus" mustache, but it just got a litle more so.

Saturday's Wild Card matchup between the veteran head coach's Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins will forever stand in memory as one of the coldest games in the history of the NFL. The game began with -4 degress at kickoff and dropping to -8 into the night (-26 to -27 degrees for the wind more particularly).

And at one point, NBC cameras caught a glimpse of his mustache with icicles forming around it:

Concern was immediately raised, with fans pleading to get him some help:

"Get him in front of the heater" - a fan posted

Andy Reid, players were not worried about weather ahead of freezing Chiefs-Dolphins game

Of course, Andy Reid would not have noticed it, though. He and the Kansas City Chiefs are focused on one thing: the first consecutive Super Bowl victories since Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in 2003 and 2004.

On Tuesday, still wearing shorts, Reid addressed the media about potentially having to manage team practices around the sub-optimal weather conditions. He scoffed at it, saying:

“I don’t really care what goes on out here. We’re not having a snowball fight.”

Meanwhile, the players had varying opinions on playing in the cold, like defensive end Charles Omenihu, who had joined as a free agent. He, who had played in similar conditions against the Green Bay Packers while a San Francisco 49er, promised that he would not don arm sleeves:

“I’m a creature of habit, so I can’t (just) because it’s cold now. If I didn’t wear long sleeves all year in the other cold games, why would I do it now?”

Patrick Mahomes is also one to like cold weather, saying:

"I’d rather be playing a football game than chasing my kids around the backyard. So I’ll have a little bit of the adrenaline rush, and I’m excited for it. (It) kind of gives you that warmness that you’re seeking, and you have heaters on the sideline."

The cold weather seems to be working in the Chiefs' favor to the tune of a 26-7 lead as of this writing.