"Mac Jones higher than Denzel Ward??? Lmao y’all smoking crack" - NFL fans left shocked by league's ranking of Mac Jones in Top 100 list

Mac Jones is entering his second season with the New England Patriots after having a solid rookie season. However, some NFL fans are wondering if the quarterback should've been No. 85 on the NFL Top 100 list of players of 2022.

NFL fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the Patriots quarterback's placement on the Top 100 list.

One NFL fan said the Cleveland Browns' two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward should've been higher on the list. Ward was ranked two spots behind the New England quarterback at No. 87:

Some fans took issue with Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins being ranked lower than Jones. Cousins came in at No. 99 on the list:

Yukon Jon @YukonJon2 @NFL @kylepitts__



Kirk Cousins is WAY better then Mac lmfao.



God damn they prop NE up so hard its got so old at this point 🤦 @MacJones_10 Yall put Von Miller at 93 and Mac at 85?Kirk Cousins is WAY better then Mac lmfao.God damn they prop NE up so hard its got so old at this point 🤦 @NFL @kylepitts__ @MacJones_10 Yall put Von Miller at 93 and Mac at 85?Kirk Cousins is WAY better then Mac lmfao.God damn they prop NE up so hard its got so old at this point 🤦

Andrew⚡️ @813Drew @NFL @kylepitts__ @MacJones_10 Mac Jones over Cousins what in the hell are we doing here lmao @NFL @kylepitts__ @MacJones_10 Mac Jones over Cousins what in the hell are we doing here lmao

Other fans said that Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts deserved a higher ranking on the list. Pitts was ranked No. 91 on the Top 100 list:

𝙀𝙙𝙬𝙞𝙣✨ @Hamfor6 @NFL @kylepitts__ @MacJones_10 CHECKDOWN MERCHANT OVER A TOP 5 TE???? WHAT THE HELL IS THIS LIST LMAO @NFL @kylepitts__ @MacJones_10 CHECKDOWN MERCHANT OVER A TOP 5 TE???? WHAT THE HELL IS THIS LIST LMAO

The Patriots quarterback finished eighth in completion percentage with 67.6 percent in 2021 while throwing for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He led New England to the postseason last season, losing 47-17 in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills. Jones and his 3,801 passing yards are the fifth-most thrown by a rookie quarterback in a single season.

Furthermore, the 67.6 completion percentage was second among rookie quarterbacks in NFL history, behind Dak Prescott, who had a 67.8 completion percentage in 2016.

Did Mac Jones deserve a higher ranking than Kirk Cousins, Kyle Pitts, and Denzel Ward?

Carolina Panthers v Atlanta Falcons

Last season, Cousins finished with 4,221 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He placed in the top 10 in the NFL in 2021 for passing yards and touchdowns.

Looking at the season for Pitts, the Falcons rookie tight end had 1,026 receiving yards on 68 receptions with just one touchdown. His yards receiving were the second-most for a rookie tight end all-time, as his 68 receptions ranked third all-time for the position.

In the 2021 season, Pitts finished third among tight ends in receiving yards, trailing Mark Andrews (1,361 yards) and Travis Kelce (1,125 yards).

Ward had 43 combined tackles, 10 passes defended, and three interceptions for the Browns in 2021. He ran one of those interceptions back 99 yards for a touchdown. The fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has proven to be one of the top players at cornerback in the league.

Despite the 2021 seasons by Cousins, Pitts, and Ward, Jones outranked them as we get close to starting the 2022 season.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Mac Jones and his placement on the Top 100 players of 2022 list? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Piyush Bisht