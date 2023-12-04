Do the New York Jets want quarterback Zach Wilson to start once again? That is the latest news being reported out of the organization as their woes on offense continue. This comes just one day after it was reported that Aaron Rodgers' return to the field depends on the Jets' playoff chances.

With a loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and both Tim Boyle and Trevor Siemian playing quarterback, the team has made a new decision. According to The Athletic, head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets are interested in starting Zach Wilson once again. The quarterback is hesitant to jump right back into the starting role.

This newest development has fans directing their anger towards Robert Saleh. Some fans believe that Saleh blaming a lot of the offense's issues on Wilson earlier in the season was the determining factor in his decision.

The comments on social media regarding this news were in Zach Wilson's defense. As many agree, they wouldn't be interested in starting for the Jets again either. This has led to other questions about whether the quarterback and the team will eventually part ways.

Below are some of the comments on X about the New York Jets' news:

Zach Wilson was third QB on the depth chart in Week 13

The news regarding the New York Jets possibly being interested in starting quarterback Zach Wilson comes as a shock. Not only did the Jets bench Wilson ahead of their Black Friday matchup against the Miami Dolphins, but it's also Wilson's spot on the depth chart.

Heading into Sunday's Week 13 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, Zach Wilson was third on the depth chart. Tim Boyle was anointed the starter, and Trevor Siemian was second and played in the second half.

According to Dianna Russini and Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, the New York Jets are hopeful they can convince the quarterback to become the starter once again.

The Jets want to make a switch at QB. The team is leaning towards Zach Wilson to take over, but he is reluctant to stepping back in, sources tell @DMRussini and me. The team is hoping he changes his mind as they continue to discuss the next steps.

When he was replaced by Tim Boyle two weeks ago, the quarterback said that he understood the decision and that he wasn't playing well enough to maintain the starting job. The Jets have now lost five straight, and it appears the coaching staff is trying to make any move they can to get back in the win column.