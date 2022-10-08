NFL fans meme Russell Wilson's audible ad after QB's stinker vs. Colts

There was a lot of discussion about Russell Wilson's performance in his first few games with the Denver Broncos heading into Week 5 of this NFL season.

In their first three games, the Broncos have scored just 14.3 points a game. Both the season's stats and Wilson's overall play have disappointed the team's supporters. He was beginning to draw criticism for it, but recently, an ad that he starred in a few months ago has thrust his acting skills into the limelight.

Mr. Cynical & The Habitual Line Steppers @SIR_George_718 Denver Broncos ownership and GM wondering if Subway can subsidize the rest of Russell Wilson’s contract… Denver Broncos ownership and GM wondering if Subway can subsidize the rest of Russell Wilson’s contract… https://t.co/FqKGSINPEs

In May 2022, a TikTok commercial Wilson made for Subway began circulating on media platforms. This catapulted his "Dangerwich" sandwich from Subway back into the public consciousness.

PFT Commenter @PFTCommenter He delivers this entire monologue like a serial killer whose calmly talking to someone he tied to a chair with their mouth taped shut He delivers this entire monologue like a serial killer whose calmly talking to someone he tied to a chair with their mouth taped shut https://t.co/AJtGI9RMGs

Himmy @formerlytbell1 Getting sleep paralysis but instead of a demon in the corner it’s Russell Wilson eating his subway sandwich Getting sleep paralysis but instead of a demon in the corner it’s Russell Wilson eating his subway sandwich https://t.co/nDCmjbjyF7

Additionally, it illustrated Wilson's prowess in cheesy and tacky humor.

"Hey, you want to split this Subway sandwich? It's my signature sandwich," is how Wilson began the commercial. "It's called the dangerwich, and it's dangerously good."

"Be careful, though. It's spicy," he said in an obnoxious tone.

Wilson then takes a nibble out of the sandwich while deadpanning and gazing into the lens. More strange faces and soulless tidbits follow this.

Hayden Grove @H_Grove There was a lot of Russell Wilson to the Browns chatter this off-season.



I’d rather have Jacoby Brissett. Truly.



Did you see that Subway commercial?? There was a lot of Russell Wilson to the Browns chatter this off-season. I’d rather have Jacoby Brissett. Truly.Did you see that Subway commercial??

Russell Wilson's ad is being criticized for his awkward language presentation. But as of right now, it has evolved into a meme, and Russell Wilson, the quarterback for the Denver Broncos, is trending for it on social media.

MyBookie - Bet With The Best @MyBookie This is Russell Wilson SUBWAY commercial is absolutely nightmare fuel This is Russell Wilson SUBWAY commercial is absolutely nightmare fuel https://t.co/rBTCQtCMTn

Nutsack Network  @NutsackNetwork russell wilson before the subway endorsement russell wilson before the subway endorsement https://t.co/YPvzYewiwB

Russell Wilson's performances on and off the pitch haven't been outstanding since departing Seattle. Instead, he has apparently struggled to polish his form and now looks to be facing many awkward situations.

Russell Wilson's journey in NFL

The Seattle Seahawks made Russell Wilson their third-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. Wilson won the starting berth over Matt Flynn during training camp and went on to have a productive rookie year.

He tied Peyton Manning's previous milestone for most throwing touchdowns by a rookie and won the Pepsi NFL Rookie of the Year award.

Wilson has been selected for nine Pro Bowls and led the Seahawks to a win in the Super Bowl XLVIII by defeating the Broncos. He is one of four QBs in league history with a career passing rate of over 100. He currently has the record for most victories by an NFL QB through nine seasons.

ᵕ̈ @Y0Le0 Woah I just saw Russell Wilson at Subway… Let’s Ride! Woah I just saw Russell Wilson at Subway… Let’s Ride! https://t.co/MyTDtkKh41

Wilson became the highest earner in the NFL after agreeing to a four-year, $140 million long-term deal with the Seahawks in April 2019. He made sporting history in 2020 by becoming just the third quarterback to throw for 30 touchdowns in four straight seasons.

Wilson is recognized as one of the best double-threat quarterbacks in NFL history. However, he may not be the best when it comes to acting in front of the camera.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far