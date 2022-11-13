NFL fans mercilessly troll Buccaneers over failed To Brady trick play attempt

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup with the Seattle Seahawks in Germany, Tom Brady was involved in a trick play that went terribly wrong. The Buccaneers attempted to get a pass from running back Leonard Fournette to the quarterback who was supposed to be open.

He wasn't open at all, as potential Defensive Rookie of the Year Tariq Woolen was right there in coverage. To make matters worse, Brady slipped and couldn't even attempt to make a play on the ball.

It resulted in an interception, with the fallen quarterback being able to trip Woolen up at the spot of the turnover.

It was an embarassing trick play that quite literally could not have gone worse. Fournette's pass wasn't the most accurate and his intended target was on the ground.

NFL fans did not let up in brutally trolling everyone involved with calling and executing the play.

DJ_G.Flow @DJ_Gflow @NFL @_Tariqwoolen @nflnetwork So let me get this straight…..they actually practiced and signed off on a play where the RB throws a go route to a 50 year old unathletic QB @NFL @_Tariqwoolen @nflnetwork So let me get this straight…..they actually practiced and signed off on a play where the RB throws a go route to a 50 year old unathletic QB 😂😂

denji @ZayGaKill @NFL @_Tariqwoolen @nflnetwork I know I did not see Tom Brady’s 45 year old ass try to stop on a dime and comeback for the ball like prime Megatron @NFL @_Tariqwoolen @nflnetwork I know I did not see Tom Brady’s 45 year old ass try to stop on a dime and comeback for the ball like prime Megatron 😭

Brady has never been the most athletic player in the world, and he's 45 years old now. Why the Buccaneers decided to try and send him on a go route is beyond NFL fans. Why Fournette went that way with the pass is also beyond them.

Did the Buccaneers beat the Seahawks in Germany?

Despite the turnover, which was the team's second interception of the day, the failed trick play did not exactly come back to haunt the team.

Seattle Seahawks v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

However, the defense had been swarming all day, frustrating the Seahawks offense. They did enough to keep them out of the end zone in the first half and that was enough to win the game.

The Seahawks scored with about four minutes to go and gave the ball back to Brady and company needing one stop with all three timeouts.

However, they couldn't hold down the rushing attack as Tampa Bay drove all the way to the red zone before kneeling the rest of the clock out.

The win moves Tampa Bay to 5-5 and keeps them in first place alone thanks to the Atlanta Falcons' loss on Thursday night.

