"F*** this scumbag" , "Cry more about him, he was right and you are wrong" - NFL fans have mixed take on Aaron Rodgers' admission regarding painkillers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is always making headlines for his brutal honesty and interesting opinions. The Super Bowl winning quarterback was recently a guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

The NFL MVP also admitted to taking Percocet while playing in an NFL game. He said that afterwards he did regret taking the drug afterwards but that he did so because it was so easily accessible.

"It was easily accessible to get Oxy, Percocet, Vicodin, whatever you wanted... You could play definitely."

He went on:

“It was more for pain relief, so I didn’t take a high dose, but ended up being stupid. It’s like this: I had knee problems for a long time and you take anti-inflammatories. You take anti-inflammatories, they all come with a warning: if you take this for more than a few weeks, you should have your blood tested because it can damage your liver."

He concluded by saying:

"There are so many things you can take right now, anti-inflammatory things, that are natural, that won’t harm your body.”

Fans were not pleased with the way that Rodgers spoke about the COVID-19 vaccines. Nor were they happy about the danger that he could have caused others by lying. Many took to Twitter to speak about the fact that he should be suspended for admitting to taking painkillers while playing. Others criticized the fact that he was unwilling to take a COVID-19 vaccine but was so willing to take painkillers.

Could Aaron Rodgers be suspended for taking Percocet?

Aaron Rodgers admitting that he took percocets before playing in games isn't the first time this summer that he has admitted to taking a drug. Percocet is a painkiller that was likely prescribed by the team doctor, so there's a possibility that Rodgers won't be suspended for taking it. However, the NFL does frown upon its use.

But earlier this year, he admitted to taking Ayahuasca, a psychedellic drug that he claims he took while visiting Peru. The NFL hasn't suspended or punished the quarterback for admitting that. However, they couldn't possibly be pleased that he was partaking in drugs of that nature.

Especially since he attributed his NFL MVP award and success to taking the drug. Nor will the Packers be pleased that their starting quarterback has admitted on two different occasions about taking different drugs.

Ayahuasca is legal in Peru but not in the United States. Since Aaron Rodgers didn't take the drug in America, he can't be charged, and the NFL doesn't seem to be interested in taking action.

It remains to be seen what the NFL will do about his latest admission.

