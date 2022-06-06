"Put hat on like he’s a 5 star recruit on rivals" - NFL fans have mixed take on Kyle Rittenhouse's college recruit style announcement of joining Texas A&M

NFL fans have had mixed reactions to the news of Kyle Rittenhouse nominating Texas A&M as his college of choice on the Charlie Kirk Show. Rittenhouse's announcement resembled that of a college football player deciding where to take his talents.

During the show, Rittenhouse is seen putting on a Texas A&M hat, seemingly signalling that he would like to attend the college.

The 19-year-old was acquitted of homicide, reckless endangerment, and attempted homicide in November 2021. This was after he injured a person and killed two others in protests in Kenosha after the sad shooting of Jacob Blake by police.

With his announcement though, NFL fans are unsure what to make of it, with a user named Kyle saying that Rittenhouse put the hat on like he's a five-star recruit.

"Put hat on like he’s a 5 star recruit on rivals."

A user named Mike posted in response and said that even if you don't think he did anything wrong, that the video should still be a little weird.

A user named Mike posted in response and said that even if you don't think he did anything wrong, that the video should still be a little weird.

One Twitter user said that they don't want him at the college.

One user posted and said that Rittenhouse being at Texas A&M will be bad for recruiting.

One fan said that there was no other college that they saw the 19-year-old going to.

One fan said that there was no other college that they saw the 19-year-old going to.

A fan named Bret jokingly said that the school will name the football field after him.

A user named Dana jokingly wrote that Nick Saban will be complaining about Jimbo buying him too, hinting at the tensions from the NIL issue between the two.

A LeBron James burner account posted a photoshopped picture saying, 'We do not care."

A user named Dane posted and wrote that the NIL (Name, Imaging, and Likeness) package is hitting differently.

A fan named Dennis congratulated Kyle on his college choice.

Despite Rittenhouse announcing Texas A&M as his college of choice, the university has distanced themselves from the 19-year-old. Several reports have surfaced that he has not been admitted yet.

Kate McGee @McGeeReports NEW: Texas A&M University says Kyle Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall.



Rittenhouse said on the Charlie Kirk Show Friday he would be going to Texas A&M.

NFL teams getting into the offseason groove

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout

The NFL offseason is now in full swing. Teams are going through their OTA's as they look to build on what they accomplished last season. For some that is to improve on both sides of the ball, for others, it is more about the gameplan and the playbook.

Several teams, as usual, are missing star players as they look to get that extra rest. But in some cases, like Lamar Jackson, there is mystery surrounding it. The team wants to extend his contract, but the player does not want to engage.

Either way, the NFL offseason is just getting started with plenty more headlines coming out each day.

