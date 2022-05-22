"This is what life is all about!" - NFL fans moved by Russell Wilson's heartwarming gesture for ailing children of Seattle

Russell Wilson began his new journey as the quarterback of the Denver Broncos after being traded away in the offseason by the Seattle Seahawks. The former Super Bowl champion left the team after 11 glorious seasons with them.

During his time with the Seahawks, Wilson endeared himself to the community by being a regular at the Seattle Children's, a local hospital, and making days brighter for the children there.

He recently re-visited the hospital with wife Ciara and the two were elated to see two kids that they'd visited earlier.

Russell Wilson @DangeRussWilson Today was an emotional day. 10 years of going to @SeattleChildren and seeing miracles every week. Today was nothing short of another miracle. Two amazing Heroes. Issac & Isabelle. Remember… just continue to touch the “next mailbox” Forever Grateful. @Ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Today was an emotional day. 10 years of going to @SeattleChildren and seeing miracles every week. Today was nothing short of another miracle. Two amazing Heroes. Issac & Isabelle. Remember… just continue to touch the “next mailbox” Forever Grateful. @Ciara @WhyNotYouFdn https://t.co/y2yEkdxzdW

Christopher @ChrisWarren42 @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Super Bowl XLVIII was wonderful but for me, this is your legacy. I hope you’ll continue to use your status and money for good things like this, it’s really what life is all about! @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Super Bowl XLVIII was wonderful but for me, this is your legacy. I hope you’ll continue to use your status and money for good things like this, it’s really what life is all about!

Dennis @Denpad @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn #PadillaNeedsTheDanger

Your rookie year visit after your defeating loss against Atlanta, you visited our son and we are forever grateful! Your rookie year visit after your defeating loss against Atlanta, you visited our son and we are forever grateful! @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn #PadillaNeedsTheDangerYour rookie year visit after your defeating loss against Atlanta, you visited our son and we are forever grateful! https://t.co/kn89yVXS9R

ジャコビ @theancapgaijin @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara Seahawks fans salty! I'll always look up to you! Thank you ‍♂️ Win a Chip! @WhyNotYouFdn Always will be 🕊 Thanks for doing this for so many years Russ. Your next chapter awaits you. May you continue you to bless children in Denver! I'll miss you man.Seahawks fans salty! I'll always look up to you! Thank you‍♂️ Win a Chip! @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Always will be 🕊 Thanks for doing this for so many years Russ. Your next chapter awaits you. May you continue you to bless children in Denver! I'll miss you man. 😭 Seahawks fans salty! I'll always look up to you! Thank you 🙇‍♂️ Win a Chip! 🙌 https://t.co/zRLhqjEQN8

Cloud @maestroxv_ @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn No one does this every single Tuesday, going out of their way to impact lives unless they have a heart of gold. You have always shown through your actions that you care about the charity work you do. You’re one of one Russ, and you did a lot for Seattle. @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn No one does this every single Tuesday, going out of their way to impact lives unless they have a heart of gold. You have always shown through your actions that you care about the charity work you do. You’re one of one Russ, and you did a lot for Seattle.

Seattle Zombie @SeattleZombies @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Thank you Russell for everything you have done for #Seahawks football and the Seattle area. Football is just a sport and you brought us a lot of joy. We wish you and your family all the best. Super Bowl 48 will always be something that connects us. @DangeRussWilson @seattlechildren @ciara @WhyNotYouFdn Thank you Russell for everything you have done for #Seahawks football and the Seattle area. Football is just a sport and you brought us a lot of joy. We wish you and your family all the best. Super Bowl 48 will always be something that connects us.

Can Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos win the AFC West in 2022?

The Denver Broncos have been longing for a franchise quarterback ever since Peyton Manning decided to retire at the conclusion of the 2015 NFL season.

This all changed earlier in the offseason when the team traded away a few players and a bevy of draft picks to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for their Pro Bowl quarterback.

During his years in Seattle, Wilson earned two trips to the Super Bowl and was the victor in Super Bowl XLVIII championship over (ironically) Peyton Manning and the Denver Broncos.

His tenure also included an All-Pro nod in 2019, nine Pro Bowls, being the NFL leader in passer rating in 2015, and the NFL passing leader in touchdowns in 2017. With all of his accomplishments, they will all be for naught if the team can't get over the hump in the AFC West.

Can the former Seahawks' signal caller win the AFC West this upcoming season?

This will be a daunting task as the AFC West division is littered with talent across teams and across positions. The incumbent champions are the Kansas City Chiefs, who have a stranglehold on the division for quite some time now.

The Chiefs have been in the AFC Championship game for each of the past four seasons. But the loss of All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill now adds more intrigue as the team has lost one of (if not the) most explosive weapons in the league.

The Los Angeles Chargers were already potent with young quarterback Justin Herbert. The team has now bolstered its defense in the offseason with the acquisition of edge rusher Khalil Mack from the Chicago Bears and cornerback JC Jackson, who came over from having some stellar seasons with the New England Patriots.

The Las Vegas Raiders, led by quarterback Derek Carr, were quite the revelation last season. They made it into the playoffs after a tumultuous season off the field for several of their former coaches and players.

After losing Henry Ruggs III midseason to an arrest on DUI resulting in death, the team traded for All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

Adams is widely considered as the best receiver in the game today. His addition to the team will make life easier for Carr and Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller.

If the Denver Broncos are to win the AFC West next season, it will take Russell Wilson doing what he does best. That should come as no surprise if his team holds the division crown at the end of the season.

