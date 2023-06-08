Create

Patrick Mahomes continues to break the brains and controllers of Madden faithful as the game debuts outrageous passes only he is capable of throwing. In the recently released Madden 24 edition, there is an astonishing pass that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback attempts.

In making the throw, the game character of Patrick Mahomes is rolling right outside the pocket while being pursued by a defender. He jumps off both feet and throws himself to his right. Then, being completely airborne, he throws a perfect spiral to his receivers.

Beyond the chutzpah behind such a pass, people kept wondering what controls they would need to pull off a move like that. Have a look at the throw below.

what the hell is this? by u/LAZYTOWWWWWN in Madden

The reaction on social media was also pronounced. On Reddit, there were folks calling it a "controller smasher." Others lamented the fact that Madden was taking the otherwordly charm of Patrick Mahomes and flogging it off in the game. Many other viewpoints followed.

Here are some of the best reactions on Reddit.

Madden inspired in virtual life by real-life Patrick Mahomes

Madden 24 seems to flog a dead horse in trying to make Patrick Mahomes' otherwordly talent come to life. As many have compared, it seems to be a rerun of the same script that they ran when Odell Beckham Jr. caught a crazy pass from Eli Manning for the New York Giants against the Dallas Cowboys, and the video game went all in on that.

November 23rd, 2014Odell Beckham Jr. makes what many consider to be the greatest catch of all time! #OdellBeckhamJr #OBJ #Giants #Cowboys #GoosebumpSports #NFL https://t.co/x3Fo3LaP35

However, in defense of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, he has pulled off some ridiculous plays over the years. Especially in the last season, when he took his team all the way to the Super Bowl championship, some of the plays he accomplished seemed a step above mere mortals.

For example, there was a flip pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did he evade a tackle, he got the ball off in time to the endzone in a way that beggars belief.

Patrick Mahomes FLIP PASS 😳 #patrickmahomes #KansasCity #chiefs https://t.co/IUNKV5J7Cy

If someone thought it was a singular affair, he replicated that result when playing against the Denver Broncos. He threw a no-look pass when chased by a defender.

Patrick Mahomes says no-look TD flip to Jerick McKinnon in Denver was his "favorite play of this season. So far." per @vgregorianI would agree with him, and how crazy that pass was being no look makes it even more insane! 🤯 He is a magician! 🪄https://t.co/ncE4Z2nDEu

Patrick Mahomes does the unbelievable with such regularity that we can scarcely blame Madden for taking the plunge and involving his talent in their game with all its flair.

