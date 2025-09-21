"This is embarrassing," "Ridiculous" - NFL fans outraged as Saquon Barkley gets fined $46,371 over questionable play vs. Chiefs

Saquon Barkley has been punished in the 2025 season, but it was not because of a heavily criticized &quot;tush push&quot; during last Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch at the Kansas City Chiefs that saw his offensive linemen commit multiple unseen penalties.Rather, it was for this unflagged clash of helmets involving safety Chamarri Conner during a traditional rush that netted him a $46,371 fine:And there was much outrage in the aftermath:maddie @madswag4315LINK@TomPelissero Yah this is embarrassing for the nflJim Gosselin @jgoose56LINK@TomPelissero @RapSheet Ridiculous!Evander Smart @EvanderSmartBTCLINK@TomPelissero This used to be called &quot;Lowering the shoulder&quot; Now it's called a fineable offense. Welcome to The Woke NFL&quot;Players need to get this addressed during collective bargaining,&quot; one implored.&quot;There needs to be an investigation,&quot; another demanded.&quot;That’s bogus &amp; I’m a Chiefs fan,&quot; another insisted.This is the third time that Barkley has been sanctioned for impermissible use of his helmet in his career, marking three straight years with at least one instance of it. His first came with the New York Giants in 2023, and his second came with the Eagles in 2024.In accordance with league regulations, he will be informed of the fine via letter, which will also provide steps on how to appeal it.Another player from the same game who was fined was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was docked $14,491 for celebrating a first-down catch with an obscene gesture:Saquon Barkley reacts to former Giants teammate Daniel Jones' resurgence with ColtsSpeaking of ex-Giants, Saquon Barkley has seen a former teammate have a career resurgence: Daniel Jones.The quarterback has led the Indianapolis Colts to a 2-0 start - a surprise given the seeming collapse in his profile after his struggles with Big Blue led to his release in the middle of the 2024 season. During that span, he has thrown for 588 yards and touchdowns against no interceptions and rushed for three more scores, and the offense has not even once been forced into a punt.According to Barkley, it was something he had wanted:&quot;The fact that he's off to a hot start... to go out there now and play at a high level and get to show people the player that I know and the person I know. I'm a big believer in anything, it might not happen in football, but the way he carries himself and the way he works and the way he competes, it's going to show at some point.&quot;The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams, while the Colts will visit the Tennessee Titans. Both games will kick off at 1 pm on Sunday on Fox and CBS, respectively.