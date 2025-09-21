  • home icon
  NFL
  "This is embarrassing," "Ridiculous" - NFL fans outraged as Saquon Barkley gets fined $46,371 over questionable play vs. Chiefs

"This is embarrassing," "Ridiculous" - NFL fans outraged as Saquon Barkley gets fined $46,371 over questionable play vs. Chiefs

By Andre Castillo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 00:13 GMT
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Philadelphia Eagles v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Saquon Barkley has been punished in the 2025 season, but it was not because of a heavily criticized "tush push" during last Sunday's Super Bowl LIX rematch at the Kansas City Chiefs that saw his offensive linemen commit multiple unseen penalties.

Rather, it was for this unflagged clash of helmets involving safety Chamarri Conner during a traditional rush that netted him a $46,371 fine:

And there was much outrage in the aftermath:

"Players need to get this addressed during collective bargaining," one implored.
"There needs to be an investigation," another demanded.
"That’s bogus & I’m a Chiefs fan," another insisted.

This is the third time that Barkley has been sanctioned for impermissible use of his helmet in his career, marking three straight years with at least one instance of it. His first came with the New York Giants in 2023, and his second came with the Eagles in 2024.

In accordance with league regulations, he will be informed of the fine via letter, which will also provide steps on how to appeal it.

Another player from the same game who was fined was Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was docked $14,491 for celebrating a first-down catch with an obscene gesture:

Saquon Barkley reacts to former Giants teammate Daniel Jones' resurgence with Colts

Speaking of ex-Giants, Saquon Barkley has seen a former teammate have a career resurgence: Daniel Jones.

The quarterback has led the Indianapolis Colts to a 2-0 start - a surprise given the seeming collapse in his profile after his struggles with Big Blue led to his release in the middle of the 2024 season. During that span, he has thrown for 588 yards and touchdowns against no interceptions and rushed for three more scores, and the offense has not even once been forced into a punt.

According to Barkley, it was something he had wanted:

"The fact that he's off to a hot start... to go out there now and play at a high level and get to show people the player that I know and the person I know. I'm a big believer in anything, it might not happen in football, but the way he carries himself and the way he works and the way he competes, it's going to show at some point."

The Eagles will host the Los Angeles Rams, while the Colts will visit the Tennessee Titans. Both games will kick off at 1 pm on Sunday on Fox and CBS, respectively.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Edited by Andre Castillo
