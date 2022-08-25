"Dana couldn’t lock down Brady & Gronk, so now he’s recruiting Belichick" - NFL fans react to UFC president handing Patriots HC championship belt 

For Bill Belichick, winning championships is nothing new as New England Patriots head coach but UFC president Dana White gave him another one. While in Las Vegas, the 70-year-old head coach was given a championship belt by White, and the coach posed with it around his waist. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Patriots head coach wearing the belt alongside Dana White.

The Patriots are in Las Vegas as they face the Raiders in the final week of the preseason this week. Although Patriots players have emphasized that the trip to Vegas was all business, Belichick threw in a fun twist to the schedule with a visit to the UFC Performance Institute. Here, the coach got a championship belt.

While the belt was given as a nice gesture by White, one could make the case that the head coach is the all-time champion in NFL history.

Belichick and his time with the Patriots

Belichick was hired as New England's head coach on Jan. 20th, 2000 by owner Robert Kraft, and went 5 - 11 in his first season in 2000. This will be his only season going under .500 in his tenure to date. The following season, he led New England to their first Super Bowl in franchise history.

After missing the postseason in 2002, the head coach won back-to-back Lombardi Trophies in the 2003 and 2004 seasons. Fast forward to the 2014 season, he won his fourth Super Bowl as he captured the final two in the 2016 and 2018 seasons. In total, he's coached in nine Super Bowls, the most in NFL history.

His 290 wins are the third-most all-time and his 31 wins in the playoffs are the most in NFL history. 30 of those wins came with the Patriots, while the other win came as the Cleveland Browns head coach in the 1994 season.

Belichick has achieved a great deal of success in the NFL as he put many opponents into submission with his coaching. Needless to say, his next challenge might as well be the octagon.

