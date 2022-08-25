"Dude worked his a** off to overcome a disability and lived his dream" - NFL fans laud Shaquem Griffin after Seahawks star announces retirement

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin announced his retirement from football via a Twitter post. His story has been one of the most inspiring in the NFL in the past decade. The former Seattle Seahawks defender was a breakout player in college for UCF. He drew a lot of attention as an athlete who did not have a left hand.

He stated that he is looking forward to helping others as part of the NFL Legends Community.

Congrats on your retirement, A true inspiration on the field. A better person off of it. Your story will be remembered for generations.

The NFL community was quick to share their thoughts following the announcement. A great amount of love, respect and well-wishes were bestowed upon the athlete. Here are some of the top reactions:

He will undoubtedly go down as a symbol for young fans all around the world. His legacy is that anything is possible through determination and hard work.

Shaquem Griffin's footballing past and inspirational future

Shaquem Griffin (right) with his twin Shaquille (left) during their tenure with the Seattle Seahawks

Shaquem Griffin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2018 draft at number 141 overall. He was a stud for the UCF Knights as a linebacker. He recorded 175 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 18.5 sacks and 12 quarterback hurries. He also accumulated 10 pass breakups and four forced fumbles during his four years at the Division I school.

Among the pros, he featured in 46 games over three seasons. He had nine tackles, three quarterback hits and a sack. He memorably teamed up with his twin brother Shaquille to sack Aaron Rodgers in the divisional round of the 2019 playoffs.

In his retirement post, Griffin talks about how playing football with his twin Shaquille Griffin has always been Plan B. It's now time for him to execute Plan A. Here's what he said:

"It’s time for me to execute my Plan A... I know the positive effect I’m having on others. I’m speaking at colleges and universities, talking to football teams and even presenting to Corporate America about never doubting yourself and tirelessly pursuing your dreams."

He ended his post with an endearing message to his brother which stated,

“I’m gonna go build something new so I can do what Dad always told us to do: leave the world a better place than when we found it.”

Griffin has certainly been an inspiration to many, and it sounds like he will continue to do so.

