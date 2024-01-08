NFL fans pit Taylor Swift against Stephanie Niles as Jake Browning's girlfriend's Week 18 outfit goes viral

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning's girlfriend, Stephanie Niles, is trending on social media. Niles' unique outfit went viral on Sunday afternoon after a season full of Taylor Swift commentary and camera shots.

Browning led the Bengals to a win over the Cleveland Browns in the regular season finale. The broadcast panned to the suite where the quarterback's friends and family were seated and spotted Niles in a white bodysuit and an orange hat.

The suit was customized with the QB's initials, "JB," and his jersey number, six. The outfit received mixed reviews on X because some felt it was inappropriate.

Fans on X also argued about who has the better gameday look and vibes, Stephanie Niles or Taylor Swift. Many disagreed with the debate, reasoning both attend games for the same reason: to show support.

Here are some of the fan comments on the heated debate:

Who is Jake Browning's girlfriend, Stephanie Niles?

Stephanie Niles was born in Hong Kong and moved to Shanghai, China, when she was three. She, her brother Mac and her sister Jacqueline quickly learned Mandarin and attended public schools in China and America. This helped her learn about both cultures.

She was nine when the Niles family moved to the United States and resided in Washington. Niles grew up in Seattle and later pursued her collegiate career in her home state.

Niles met her boyfriend, Jake Browning, at the University of Washington. Browning was playing his collegiate career for the Huskies football team then.

Niles graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and Information Systems and initially worked in the Risk Assurance field for a few years. In 2021, she began working as an Information System Project Manager for Decked, LLC in Idaho.

Niles founded 7th Street Swim in February 2020. The company creates sustainable swimwear for women.

Niles travels to support Browning in his NFL career. She frequently posted videos and photos of Cincinnati Bengals' games this season.