"A better name would've been Heinz Field" - NFL fans poke fun at Bengals following recent change of stadium name

The Cincinnati Bengals had a magical season in 2021. It took them all the way to Super Bowl 56, where they were defeated by the Los Angeles Rams. Although they came up short, their journey started at the Paul Brown Stadium.

However, Paul Brown Stadium will be getting a new name - Paycor Stadium. The news has not been well received by many quarters of the NFL. Naturally, fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the name change.

In a statement, Cincinnati said they are proud of their commitment to this tactical collaboration with PayCor. They believe it shows their continued drive for future championships. Although their home stadium will take on a new name, the legacy of Paul Brown will live on forever. Brown was one of football's most prominent coaches and the founder of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Team President Mike Brown, the son of the Hall of Fame coach and founder of the franchise, said his father would have agreed to the deal:

"This is a move that I think my father would have agreed to. He was always for what is best for the football team. This partnership allows the Bengals to continue to compete at the highest level in the NFL and exemplifies our long-term commitment to the community."

The Cincinnati Bengals' history in the Paul Brown Stadium

Cincinnati Fan Rally Ahead Of Super Bowl LVI in Paul Brown Stadium

Since 2000, Cincinnati has called the Paul Brown Stadium home. They have played 181 regular-season games and five postseason games in the stadium. The first was in the 2005 season, where they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 31 - 17. Their last playoff game at the stadium was in the 2021 campaign, where they defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 26 - 19.

While most Cincinnati fans will still call it Paul Brown Stadium, the renaming signals a shift for the franchise. Cincinnati seems to be on the rise and they are determined that last year's near miss was just the beginning. They aim to make another appearance in the Super Bowl in the 2022 season and they have the roster to make a go of it.

We will see how they get on when the season kicks off in a month's time.

