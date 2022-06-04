"The personality of an empty water bottle" - NFL fans poke fun at Russell Wilson's Broncos photoshoot

New Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is settling into life in the Mile High city rather well following his move from the Seattle Seahawks. The 33-year-old is in the mix for his first offseason with a new team for the first time in his career.

Part of that offseason is the photoshoots with the quarterback in his new colours. Several media companies such as ESPN, NBC and FOX all have their own unique way of broadcasting players during games.

Well, for Wilson, who was involved in Denver's photoshoot, it did not come off well with NFL fans. One such fan named Marcus posted in reply to the Broncos video of the star quarterback and wrote that the quarterback's personality left a lot to be desired.

Marcus wrote:

"The personality of an empty water bottle. 😂"

A fan named Brett said that he loved the quarterback, but the video was awkward.

Brent McFarland @CoachOfTheYear2 @Broncos Damn love me some Russ… but this is awkward as hell lol @Broncos Damn love me some Russ… but this is awkward as hell lol

Bronco's running back Melvin Gordon couldn't help himself as he replied with several laughing emojis.

A Pete Carroll burner account posted and said that they can't believe that the Broncos posted the video.

Pete Carroll's replacement @HawkSponge @Broncos Russ is getting torched in these comments. I can't believe the broncos actually posted this. 🤣🤣🤣 @Broncos Russ is getting torched in these comments. I can't believe the broncos actually posted this. 🤣🤣🤣

One fan called the video hilarious.

A fan named Zachary said that these photoshoots are very weird to see.

One fan posted that the video was corny.

A fan named Jamie said that maybe the Broncos will put out the final cut next time, instead of the unedited version.

Jamie Stewart @stewj32 @Broncos Maybe just put out the final cut next time @Broncos Maybe just put out the final cut next time

A user named Ryan said that the video is hard to watch.

One user posted that there was no motivation or excitement in the video from Wilson.

Denver Broncos looking to return to the playoffs with Russell Wilson

Denver Broncos Introduce Quarterback Russell Wilson

With the acquisition of the former Seahawks star, many firmly believe that the Denver Broncos have been thrust right into Super Bowl calculations.

Boasting a roster that is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, the Broncos are going to be a difficult matchup for any team. The 33-year-old will have plenty of weapons to throw at this year with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick along with running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams, the Broncos will be able to put up huge numbers.

Defensively, Denver is ready as well, after adding former Dallas Cowboys player Randy Gregory to their already potent defense.

A return to the postseason is a real possibility, however the division is stacked as well with the Las Vegas Raiders strengthening along with the Los Angeles Chargers, so making it out of the division will be a feat in itself.

The entire NFL community is looking forward to seeing what Wilson can do, as long as it is not another one of these photoshoot videos.

