Carolina Panthers fans are placing high hopes on Bryce Young to be the team's next franchise quarterback, succeeding Cam Newton. The team invested heavily in him, trading four selections and D.J. Moore to pick him first overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

With the pressure on Young's shoulders, especially after winning the Heisman Trophy in 2021, some football fans are already doubtful about his success, given his smaller size and weight. These doubts were further amplified when a photo of Young standing next to the towering 6'5" and 250-pound Panthers outside linebacker Brian Burns was shared on uSTADIUM's Twitter account.

However, Young's potential as a player is not just dependent on his physique but also his skill set and performance on the field.

The Panthers bet their future on Bryce Young and Brian Burns

While the Panthers hope that Young will be their future star, they also recognize the value of retaining Burns, who has become the heart and soul of the team's defense. The Panthers picked up Burns' fifth-year option to buy more time in contract negotiations, but they need to secure him long-term to avoid making a significant mistake.

He finished with career highs of 63 total tackles and 12.5 sacks last season. Burns was the only player with double-digit sacks for the Panthers last season.

Meanwhile, Carolina hopes they have selected the right prospect between Young and C.J. Stroud. Much has been said about how Young’s small stature might make it difficult for him to succeed in the NFL. That’s why there was a moment in time when Stroud was ranked over Young.

He also sometimes loses energy on his deep throws late in games. Going quicker on his reads is also highly desired.

Nick Saban, however, thinks he will just fine.



Nick Saban, however, thinks he will just fine.

Despite concerns about his size, Young's talent and abilities have not gone unnoticed. He has the potential to succeed in the NFL and has already shown that he can play beyond his size and weight. Young's ability to maintain composure in the pocket, move defenders around, and release the ball quickly during clutch moments makes him a promising prospect.

However, he will find adjusting easier because the Panthers have tried to improve the players around him. They have a solid offensive line that ranked 15th in the league last year, and they have added new players like Ikem Ekwonu and Chandler Zavala to provide Young with better protection.

Additionally, the Panthers have bolstered their receiving corps with Adam Thielen, DJ Chark, Hayden Hurst, and Miles Sanders, who can take some of the pressure off Young.

Finally, veteran quarterback Andy Dalton could be a valuable asset to Young's development, providing him with guidance and experience. Coupled with the coaching of Panthers head coach Frank Reich, Young's transition to the NFL game could be expedited, making him a key player in the Panthers' future success.

