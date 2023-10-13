Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated their divisional rivals Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday in what was Taylor Swift's third recent appearance at an NFL game.

The tight end was once again the top receiver for the defending Super Bowl champions, with nine receptions for 124 yards. And while he did not score a touchdown, he did have another highlight play.

During the first quarter, Kelce made this lateral pass to fellow tight end Noah Gray:

When was the last time Travis Kelce completed a lateral pass?

Lateral passes are one of the most fascinating plays in football, and Travis Kelce is no stranger to them, it turns out.

Back in 2019, he did the same thing during a 30-34 win at the Detroit Lions. After he caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes, he flicked the ball to LeSean McCoy as he was being tackled, allowing the veteran running back to break away for more yards.

Describing what transpired after the game, Kelce told reporters:

"I saw it was Shady [McCoy's nickname] behind me. I knew Shady would at least catch it. I had faith in him to at least catch it. What he does with it or whatever is behind me – let that be. I was just out there trying to make a play. Pat is not the only guy to have a little magic to him, you know what I’m saying? I have some tricks out the hat.

“It’s never crossed my mind to do that except for right there, to be honest. Maybe a couple times previously, you watch a play and are like, ‘Oh man, if I just hooked it, pitched it to him, we would’ve had a huge play.’ Hats off for Shady for being ready and making a play, and Pat for improvising to jump it off.”

McCoy, meanwhile, said:

"That was just him being a ballplayer, which is crazy. It was a play that I thought Pat was scrambling. So, I tried to go to make a play. He threw it, I reached and I missed and I see Kelce catch it, and then I see him throw it to me."

The Chiefs would win Super Bowl LIV later that season.