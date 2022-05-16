"Play for the Cowboys under Sean Payton" - NFL fans back Drew Brees to make sensational NFL return

Drew Brees is no longer a part of NBC Sports as both sides agreed to mutually separate. NFL fans took to social media to express their thoughts, including the idea of a possible return to the league.

One passionate Dallas Cowboys fan urged the former New Orleans Saints quarterback to play for Dallas under head coach Sean Payton:

A Saints fan wrote that the quarterback should play football again:

One fan wrote that the former Saints signal-caller should end his career in front of fans, and if Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady could make a return, Brees could as well:

One fan wanted Brees to return. They wrote that he and his father watched him while he was with the San Diego Chargers. The fan also stated that Brees was a true legend and urged him to return for one last ride:

A Miami Dolphins fan wrote that the former New Orleans quarterback should return to mentor Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa:

One New England Patriots fan wrote they'd support Brees and his comeback into the NFL:

A Buffalo Bills fan urged the quarterback to play during these "precious years" and to satisfy that "what if" inside him:

One fan asked if the quarterback would play wherever Payton went:

A New York Jets fan called for the signal-caller to return like Brady came out of retirement and to tell Philip Rivers to do the same:

Another New Orleans fan wrote if the quarterback chose to return, they'd take him back in a heartbeat:

Drew Brees and his time in the NFL

Brees leading the Saints to their win in Super Bowl XLIV

Brees was drafted in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft by the Chargers out of the University of Purdue. He spent the first five seasons of his career in San Diego, starting 58 games from 2001 to 2005.

In March 2006, he signed with the Saints, where he'd play the final 15 seasons of his career in the NFL. The quarterback started 228 regular-season games for New Orleans, including 17 starts in the playoffs.

The two-time AP Offensive Player of the Year led the Saints to their first Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl XLIV, defeating the Indianapolis Colts. He was the Super Bowl MVP after throwing for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

Upon his retirement last year, he's second all-time in NFL history in passing yards (80,358) and in touchdown passes (574). Time will tell if we'll see the future Hall of Fame quarterback play in the 2022 season.

