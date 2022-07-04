"Joe Burrow high as f*** wearing the darkest sunglasses on earth inside" - NFL fans Bengals QB's weird outfit choice for UFC 276

Joe Burrow makes headlines wherever he goes. Anything he says or does inevitably gains attention and he never wilts in the spotlight. He was recently in attendance at the UFC 276 event in Paradise, Nevada at the T-Mobile arena.

This time, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s fashion garnered a lot of attention as he wore a bucket hat along with some stylish shades. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the quarterback’s look.

One fan commented that the Cincinnati quarterback looked high wearing those sunglasses inside the arena:

This fan calls the quarterback "Swag Daddy Burrow":

Here, a fan states that the Bengals quarterback's look is a movement:

Another fan said the quarterback is looking good in the outfit:

The Barstool Sports podcast Pardon My Take asserts that we'll never be as cool as the 25-year-old signal-caller:

Pardon My Take @PardonMyTake You will never be as cool as Joe Burrow You will never be as cool as Joe Burrow https://t.co/IidJwAUOcG

A Bengals fan noted that the team's quarterback is the coolest quarterback in the NFL:

This fan feels that the NFL should give the quarterback the MVP trophy before the season even starts:

Last year's NFL Comeback Player of the Year is a fashion icon, according to this fan:

This fan stated that the Bengals quarterback's bucket hat has won just as many Super Bowls as he has:

Another fan said that the Cincinnati quarterback could wear anything and make it look good:

Joe Burrow's career with the Bengals

AFC Championship - Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs

Burrow was drafted number one overall by the Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. He started 10 games in his rookie season for Cincinnati before suffering an ACL, MCL, and PCL knee injury in Week 11.

Last season, he led the NFL in completion percentage at 70.4 percent while throwing for 4,611 passing yards, 34 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. The quarterback led the Bengals to the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 season and their first playoff win since the 1990 season.

Cincinnati made it to the Super Bowl last season for the third time in franchise history and the first time since the 1988 season. They came up short versus the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 23 - 20. Burrow threw for 263 yards passing and a touchdown in the loss.

We'll see if the bucket hat and sunglasses-wearing quarterback can get the Bengals back to the Super Bowl in the upcoming 2022 season.

