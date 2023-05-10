Foster Moreau entered the free-agency period of the 2023 NFL offseason when his contract with the Las Vegas Raiders expired at the end last season. He reportedly interviewed with the Cincinnati Bengals before visiting with the New Orleans Saints. He reportedly planned to join the Saints, his hometown team after attending LSU for his NCAA college football career.

After going through the typical physical assessments and doctor evaluations before siginging with a new team, Foster Moreau received devastating news. He was officially diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, a form of cancer that originates in the blood. His NFL future was instantly put in jeopardy as he immediately began an intense treatment plan meant to save his life.

Many reports indicate that Moreau responded well to the cancer treatment and is expected to return to full health. His rapid progress must have been encouraging to the Saints as they have enough optimism about his health to recently sign him to a new contract ahead of the 2023 NFL season. He's reportedly been cleared by his doctors to return to the football field before OTAs begin on May 23.

The incredible story of his recovery has resulted in many fans jumping on Twitter to give a wide range of opinions on the situation, including these top comments.

Rudy Gray @rudygray32 @AdamSchefter #Saints get a solid, homegrown talent at a position of need. Granted his recovery goes as smooth as expected, NOLA gets their TE for the next few years. @AdamSchefter #Saints get a solid, homegrown talent at a position of need. Granted his recovery goes as smooth as expected, NOLA gets their TE for the next few years.

JacobyBoyer.eth @Pirate_Angel_



Bummed we lost all our TE's in Vegas! @AdamSchefter Moreau back with Carr, smart move by the Saints.Bummed we lost all our TE's in Vegas! @AdamSchefter Moreau back with Carr, smart move by the Saints.Bummed we lost all our TE's in Vegas!

. @SouthBeachMamba @AdamSchefter Bro what I thought he couldn’t play due to medical reasons? Well glad Bro is ok now. @AdamSchefter Bro what I thought he couldn’t play due to medical reasons? Well glad Bro is ok now.

Ahmad Dunne @Wakeem26995669 @AdamSchefter great guy and excellent all-around TE. Underrated blocker and receiver. Hope his health recovers. great guy and excellent all-around TE. Underrated blocker and receiver. Hope his health recovers. @AdamSchefter 😢 great guy and excellent all-around TE. Underrated blocker and receiver. Hope his health recovers.

Big Easy @AlRoberson7 @AdamSchefter The Saints decision not to draft TE Luke Musgrave in round 2 makes a little more sense now @AdamSchefter The Saints decision not to draft TE Luke Musgrave in round 2 makes a little more sense now

@justinallgeyer @algiersjonson @AdamSchefter Thought he had cancer or something now he is perfectly healthy? @AdamSchefter Thought he had cancer or something now he is perfectly healthy?

While many fans seem confused about how quickly he apparently bounced back from the cancer diagnosis, most are also happy to see Foster Moreau continue his NFL career. In addition to New Orleans being his hometown team, he will also be reuniting with his former quarterback from the Raiders. The Saints also signed Derek Carr during the 2023 NFL free-agency period.

The Saints entered the 2023 NFL offseason in need of an upgrade to their tight end position, so landing Moreau fills a need for them. They will be giving him an extended look on their roster as he signed a multi-year deal to remain in New Orleans.

Foster Moreau's Saints contract details

Foster Moreau

The New Orleans Saints have reportedly signed free-agent tight end Foster Moreau to a new contract during the 2023 NFL offseason. His deal is apparently worth $12 million over the next three seasons, including $8 million in guaranteed money. The contract also includes up to an additional $3 million in various incentives.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana. Free-agent TE Foster Moreau reached agreement today on a three-year, $12 million that includes $8 million fully guaranteed and an additional $3 million in incentives with the New Orleans Saints, per source. Moreau winds up back in Louisiana.

Moreau will be paired with Juwan Johnson in the Saints' offense, turning a relative weakness into a potential strength. They also have Taysom Hill listed as a tight end, though his dynamic contributions come in a unique variety of ways as opposed to a traditional tight end.

