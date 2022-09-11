"That’s actually pretty hilarious. Total Ruxin move" "If it weren't a sexual predator, I'd be laughing" - NFL fans react to Browns' petty move involving Deshaun Watson to compound misery on Ravens

Many questioned the Cleveland Browns for offering a record-breaking $230 million of guaranteed money to Deshaun Watson following his arrival from the Houston Texans. The deal completely changed the quarterback market.

The implications of that deal are being felt by the Browns' AFC North rivals, the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson has continued to reject contract offers from the Ravens, preferring a deal similar to Watson's with the Browns.

Because of this, the Ravens quarterback will be playing the upcoming season betting on himself to find a better deal after this season. This has made Jackson's future uncertain, as the Ravens might lose their franchise quarterback if common ground isn't achieved in the future.

Spotrac @spotrac Joel Corry @corryjoel An exclusive Lamar Jackson franchise tag would be the average of the top 5 QB salaries (salary cap numbers with some minor adjustments) at the end of next year’s RFA signing period on 4/21. Any QB restructures after the tag is given aren't factored into the calculation. An exclusive Lamar Jackson franchise tag would be the average of the top 5 QB salaries (salary cap numbers with some minor adjustments) at the end of next year’s RFA signing period on 4/21. Any QB restructures after the tag is given aren't factored into the calculation. In other words, the Browns aren't going to restructure Deshaun Watson's $55M cap hit next year until the Ravens have officially tagged Lamar, driving his price tag up. twitter.com/corryjoel/stat… In other words, the Browns aren't going to restructure Deshaun Watson's $55M cap hit next year until the Ravens have officially tagged Lamar, driving his price tag up. twitter.com/corryjoel/stat…

As stated by Spotrac, the Browns will be doing no favors to the Ravens in their efforts to bring down the franchise tag amount that they will have to pay Lamar Jackson next season.

Following this revelation, NFL fans on Reddit made fun of the Ravens. They believe the Browns are using Deshaun Watson to rub salt into the wounds of their division rivals. Here are some of the best fan reactions to this news:

Many fans brought up Patrick Mahomes, as well, while talking about Jackson's situation. Many people have claimed that Mahomes was overpaid. However, now it looks like his contract is one of the most team-friendly deals going into the future.

The Cleveland Browns will heavily miss Deshaun Watson

at the start of the season

Deshaun Watson

Even though the Cleveland Browns will hurt the Ravens by not restructuring Watson's deal, they are not in a good situation either.

Deshaun Watson is suspended for the first 11 games of the season, and that is enough to derail the hopes of the Browns making any noise this season.

Watson's first game back will be against his former team, the Houston Texans, in Week 13. By then, the playoff ambitions of the Browns may be well and done.

The franchise knew the risk that they were taking by bringing in Watson. Now they have to suffer their fate. Baker Mayfield's exit to the Carolina Panthers didn't help their case either.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the The NFL and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have struck a deal on a disciplinary settlement. As part of it, he’ll be suspended 11 games and pay $5M.Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the #Texans The NFL and #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have struck a deal on a disciplinary settlement. As part of it, he’ll be suspended 11 games and pay $5M. Watson is slated to return in Week 13 against the #Texans. https://t.co/u2Xe7KA0H9

Jacoby Brissett will be given the keys to lead the team in the absence of Watson, and hopefully, he will be at his best until Watson returns.

