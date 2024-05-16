The New York Jets, despite being largely offensively terrible in the 2023-24 season, will still be one of the foremost teams when it comes to primetime games.

With star quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from the shocking Achilles injury that he suffered on just his fourth snap with them, the Jets are set to play six primetime games in the 2024-25 season:

September 9 at San Francisco 49ers

September 19 vs. New England Patriots

October 14 vs. Buffalo Bills

October 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers

October 31 vs. Houston Texans

November 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were alarmed at this, sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

More surprised reactions soon followed on X:

"Who wants to have to watch the Jets 6 times?" one asked.

"Didn’t they learn with the Jets from last year lol," another lamented.

An overview of the Jets’ 2024 schedule

As mentioned earlier, the New York Jets’ schedule begins in Santa Clara on Monday Night Football. Next is a visit to the Tennessee Titans.

Their first home games are against the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos back-to-back. Then they fly to London to play the Minnesota Vikings, before flying back home to host the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets then play consecutive road games for the second time - the Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots. That is followed by a visit to the Arizona Cardinals in between home stands against AFC South teams (the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts).

After the bye week comes yet another pair of home stands against NFC West teams (the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams) flanking a trip to Florida to play the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Intradivision games against the Bills (away) and Dolphins (home) conclude the schedule.

All the Jets’ six primetime games so far will occur before the bye week; however, that may either increase or decrease depending on how well they perform throughout the season thanks to flexible scheduling. That concept was first introduced in the 2023-24 season and applies to games from Weeks 11 to 18.