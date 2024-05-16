  • NFL
  • NFL fans raise eyebrows after Jets get 6 primetime games for 2024 season - "This is terrorism," "Aaron Rodgers better be healthy"  

By Andre Castillo
Modified May 16, 2024 04:02 GMT
New York Jets v Cleveland Browns
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets will play 6 primetime games for 2024-25

The New York Jets, despite being largely offensively terrible in the 2023-24 season, will still be one of the foremost teams when it comes to primetime games.

With star quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from the shocking Achilles injury that he suffered on just his fourth snap with them, the Jets are set to play six primetime games in the 2024-25 season:

  • September 9 at San Francisco 49ers
  • September 19 vs. New England Patriots
  • October 14 vs. Buffalo Bills
  • October 20 at Pittsburgh Steelers
  • October 31 vs. Houston Texans
  • November 17 vs. Indianapolis Colts

Fans were alarmed at this, sharing their thoughts on X/Twitter:

More surprised reactions soon followed on X:

"Who wants to have to watch the Jets 6 times?" one asked.
"NYJ lol," another's mockery went.
"Didn’t they learn with the Jets from last year lol," another lamented.

An overview of the Jets’ 2024 schedule

As mentioned earlier, the New York Jets’ schedule begins in Santa Clara on Monday Night Football. Next is a visit to the Tennessee Titans.

Their first home games are against the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos back-to-back. Then they fly to London to play the Minnesota Vikings, before flying back home to host the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets then play consecutive road games for the second time - the Pittsburgh Steelers and Patriots. That is followed by a visit to the Arizona Cardinals in between home stands against AFC South teams (the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts).

After the bye week comes yet another pair of home stands against NFC West teams (the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams) flanking a trip to Florida to play the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. Intradivision games against the Bills (away) and Dolphins (home) conclude the schedule.

All the Jets’ six primetime games so far will occur before the bye week; however, that may either increase or decrease depending on how well they perform throughout the season thanks to flexible scheduling. That concept was first introduced in the 2023-24 season and applies to games from Weeks 11 to 18.

