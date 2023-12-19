After leading the Seahawks to a 20-17 win over the Eagles on Monday Night Football, Drew Lock was overcome with emotion at the magnitude of his achievement. Not only did he replace starting quarterback Geno Smith in a game against one of the best teams in the league, he also led them to a fourth-quarter comeback win.

He threw the go-ahead touchdown during the two-minute warning and a Jalen Hurts interception preserved the win for Seattle. After the win was banked, Drew Lock gave an interview on the sidelines where he seemed to be struggling to contain his feelings. He said that he was blessed. The full inverview with Lisa Salters is given below.

Drew Lock praised by Seattle Seahawks fans for leading them to 20-17 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on MNF

If Dreew Lock felt blessed, the benediction came from the Seahawks fans. They were extremely happy with their stand-in quarterback who made some clutch plays late in the game as Seattle came from behind and scored 10 unanswred points in the fourth quarter. They felt that his reaction was well-deserved and the franchise should reward his performance.

They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their case on his behalf. Here are some of the best reactions from supporters on the social media platform.

Geno Smith shows his support

Geno Smith was on the sidelines dealing with an injury but he knows how tough it is to get chances in the NFL. He backed up Russell Wilson and only got his opportunity after the Super Bowl-winning quarterback left for the Denver Broncos. He made the right use of the favorable opportunity and took Seattle to the playoffs last year and won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in the process.

Therefore, there was no hint of anger for him as Drew Lock had his winning moment after throwing a touchdown pass to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. In fact, they both looked and acknowledged each other. It was beautiful moment.

It was also the clearest indication how well the personnel are handled by Pete Carroll and the franchise. They came into this game on the back of four straight losses and their postseason chances looked to be over. But with everyone pulling in the same direction, they defeated a team that is still fighting for the top seed in the NFC. In the process, they may have increased their own probability of returning to the playoffs as well.