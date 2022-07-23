"At this point you just gotta quit football & become an Avenger" - NFL fans left speechless seeing Nick Chubb squat over 600 pounds for two reps 

Nick Chubb is one of the NFL's top running backs, and don't let his five-foot-eleven, 211-pound frame fool you. The Cleveland Browns running back can lift some major weights and proved it by squatting over 600 pounds this offseason at Cedartown High School in Cedartown, Georgia.

The running back lifted 610 pounds on the Tsunami Max Bar. NFL fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the Browns running back and his impressive display of strength.

Fans went as far as comparing the Cleveland running back to one of the Avengers and a Martian after seeing him lift over 600 pounds:

Money @MasterChefMoney
At this point you just gotta quit football & become an avenger

Daddy FILA 3Peat @cowlesa
Nah bro. He a Martian

Isaiah Lloyd @FFProphet_
He's an absolute specimen 😂😂

Other fans were concerned about the bar bending, but according to Dr. Mike Armstrong, this is what the Tsunami bar is designed to do:

Ruben Rodriguez @rubenrod67
There is a point where total weight lifted stops being helpful to an athletes Performance and starts being a risk to injury.

Markquis Britton @dmwbritton
Got that bar looking like a twizzler

Sports betting site BetMGM suggested NFL fans place a bet on Chubb to lead the league in rushing yards this season:

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM
Nick Chubb +1000 to finish the regular season with the most rushing touchdowns. 💪🏿

Fans were also talking about how watching the running back squat over 600 pounds made them feel some pain in their body:

Coach James Soria @CoachSoria
My knees popped 8 times watching this video… 👀👀👀

🛸🪞 @funtimehaver13
…i pulled my hamstring picking up my dog this morning

Nick Chubb's college and NFL career

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

The running back played his college ball at the University of Georgia from 2014 to 2017. In three of his four seasons with the Bulldogs, he rushed for over 1,000 yards. He finished second in the SEC and top 20 in college football with 1,547 yards in 2014. Chubb ended the 2016 season seventh in the SEC with 1,130 yards and finished second with 1,345 yards in 2017.

He also led the nation in rushing yards per attempt in 2017 with 8.1 yards per attempt. The running back finished twice in the top five in the SEC for rushing touchdowns. He led the conference in 2014 with 14 and was fourth with 15 in 2017.

In his college career at Georgia, he had 4,769 rushing yards and 44 rushing touchdowns. He's second in both categories to Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker in school history. The Browns drafted him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

With Cleveland, he has three consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards rushing, along with three straight Pro Bowls. In the 2019 season, he finished second in rushing yards with 1,494 yards. These were the fourth-most rushing yards in a season in Browns history.

The top three single-season records in rushing yards in franchise history are held by Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

Since 2018, only Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (5,563 yards) has more rushing yards than Chubb (4,816 yards).

Let's see if the 26-year-old Browns running back can make it four straight 1,000-yard seasons in 2022.

