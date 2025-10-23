“Weirdo with a purse” “Bro thinks he’s the main character”: NFL fans react as Aaron Jones returns from injury for Vikings vs. Chargers TNF clash

Aaron Jones is back, yet some fans are not feeling his pregame outfit. On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings running back was seen entering SoFi Stadium for the Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers - his first back after a hamstring injury.He was wearing an all-black set over a white shirt that he complemented with his signature sombrero and a black and purple bag:Reactions, meanwhile, were largely mixed:Hos1321 @hos1321LINK@NFLonPrime @Showtyme_33 Fucking weirdo with a purseScooter McGloobin @McGloobinLINK@NFLonPrime @Showtyme_33 Bro thinks he’s the main character 🤢𝗘𝗮𝗴𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗿𝗼𝗼𝗺 🦅 @EaglesScoutRoomLINK@NFLonPrime @Showtyme_33 Bro knew he was gonna get upgraded this outfit was planned out 😂&quot;Why is he borrowing Hakeem Jeffries hat?&quot; one asked.&quot;Awesome seeing Jones healthy again!&quot; another praised.&quot;Swagger 😎&quot;, another gushed.To make way for Jones, the Vikings released sixth-round rookie linebacker Kobe King.Jordan Mason has exploded as Vikings' lead rusher in Aaron Jones' absenceIn the absence of Aaron Jones, one player has broken out for the Vikings: offseason trade acquisition Jordan Mason. The former San Francisco 49er has carried the ball 84 times for 380 yards and four touchdowns in six games (four starts).The Sporting News' Billy Heyen writes:&quot;Mason is made to be a workhorse, and he's been exactly that with Jones out.&quot;In a preseason preview, ESPN's Seth Walden had him on pace to hit at least a thousand yards for the first time in his career. In a retrospective earlier this month, he wrote that it was still on track to happen:&quot;Outside of two fumbles, Mason has been what the Vikings hoped for when they traded for him: an effective runner who could pair with veteran Aaron Jones Sr.'s receiving ability. The Vikings' offense has not been as prolific as they hoped, but getting it back to average efficiency would help Mason going forward.&quot;Another player who has been experiencing a surge in importance is Zavier Scott, He currently has more receiving yards (65) than rushing (53), and his only touchdown so far has come in the air.However, after Mason's first fumble against the Cleveland Browns, he saw his carries increase. Two weeks later, Heyen has said:&quot;Scott came out of nowhere but has been a high-quality change of pace. He's the kind of back that the Vikings will send on a wheel route to take advantage of a linebacker in man coverage.&quot;Kickoff for the Vikings-Chargers game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.