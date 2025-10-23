  • home icon
  "Weirdo with a purse" "Bro thinks he's the main character": NFL fans react as Aaron Jones returns from injury for Vikings vs. Chargers TNF clash

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 23, 2025 23:19 GMT
Aaron Jones is back, yet some fans are not feeling his pregame outfit. On Thursday, the Minnesota Vikings running back was seen entering SoFi Stadium for the Week 8 game against the Los Angeles Chargers - his first back after a hamstring injury.

He was wearing an all-black set over a white shirt that he complemented with his signature sombrero and a black and purple bag:

Reactions, meanwhile, were largely mixed:

"Why is he borrowing Hakeem Jeffries hat?" one asked.
"Awesome seeing Jones healthy again!" another praised.
"Swagger 😎", another gushed.

To make way for Jones, the Vikings released sixth-round rookie linebacker Kobe King.

Jordan Mason has exploded as Vikings' lead rusher in Aaron Jones' absence

In the absence of Aaron Jones, one player has broken out for the Vikings: offseason trade acquisition Jordan Mason. The former San Francisco 49er has carried the ball 84 times for 380 yards and four touchdowns in six games (four starts).

The Sporting News' Billy Heyen writes:

"Mason is made to be a workhorse, and he's been exactly that with Jones out."

In a preseason preview, ESPN's Seth Walden had him on pace to hit at least a thousand yards for the first time in his career. In a retrospective earlier this month, he wrote that it was still on track to happen:

"Outside of two fumbles, Mason has been what the Vikings hoped for when they traded for him: an effective runner who could pair with veteran Aaron Jones Sr.'s receiving ability. The Vikings' offense has not been as prolific as they hoped, but getting it back to average efficiency would help Mason going forward."
Another player who has been experiencing a surge in importance is Zavier Scott, He currently has more receiving yards (65) than rushing (53), and his only touchdown so far has come in the air.

However, after Mason's first fumble against the Cleveland Browns, he saw his carries increase. Two weeks later, Heyen has said:

"Scott came out of nowhere but has been a high-quality change of pace. He's the kind of back that the Vikings will send on a wheel route to take advantage of a linebacker in man coverage."

Kickoff for the Vikings-Chargers game is at 8:15 pm ET on Amazon Prime Video.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

