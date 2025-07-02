"Every divorced dad on Facebook" - NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers' first look in Steelers' black and gold jersey

Aaron Rodgers has been a Pittsburgh Steeler for only around half a month, but everyone now knows what he will look like in his new team's colors.

On Tuesday, the first images of the multiple-time MVP in the black and gold emerged:

As soon as they dropped, however, mockery ensued:

Chuck Bass @ChuckFBass LINK Every divorced dad on Facebook

"Insanely lame tattoos sighting," one "reported".

"Never seen someone look more washed," another "marveled".

"Get gramps off the league man smh," another implored.

"He should’ve took 12 just to piss certain people off," one insisted.

"This looks so wrong," another shuddered.

With the Steelers, Rodgers will be wearing No. 8, which he also wore with the New York Jets and during his collegiate career at California (Berkeley).

His number 12, which he had worn in Green Bay, is retired in East Rutherford in honor of Joe Namath. It has not been officially retired in Pittsburgh, but it has also not been used since Terry Bradshaw's retirement after 1983.

Speaking of Bradshaw, he had decried Mike Tomlin and Omar Khan's pursuit of Rodgers as "a joke" on 103.7 The Buzz late in May:

“What are you gonna do? Bring him in for one year, are you kidding me? That guy needs to stay in California. Go somewhere and chew on bark and whisper to the gods out there.”

Former Steelers HC Bill Cowher says Aaron Rodgers should have offensive autonomy in Pittsburgh

The weapons Aaron Rodgers will be working with in the 2025 season are decent. Jaylen Warren will finally get his chance to be the lead running back after sitting behind Najee Harris in his first three years.

DK Metcalf figures to be the WR1 in the wake of George Pickens' departure, and the Steelers also acquired dynamic tight end Jonnu Smith to complement Pat Freiermuth via trade with the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

However, former head coach Bill Cowher believes all that talent will be for nought without the right system. On Tuesday's episode of Dan Patrick's eponymous show, he implored Mike Tomlin and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to give their new quarterback the right to dictate the offense (starts at 6:20 in the video below):

"I don't think there's any question about it... I think in the meantime you create a balance on your football team that you're not just relying on his arm throughout the course of four quarters.

"You can turn the ball over to him at the end of a half (or) at the end of a game and know he's been there before, and I think he will operate that very, very efficiently. Again, I think it's going to be a matter of getting comfortable in this system with the players he has around him."

The Steelers begin their 2025 season at the New York Jets on September 7. Kickoff is at 1 pm on CBS.

