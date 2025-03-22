Aaron Rodgers has been radio silent since his release from the New York Jets and hasn't publicly revealed whether he intends to play in 2025. However, his latest activity suggests the quarterback is keen on extending his career.

Ad

The four-time MVP visited the Pittsburgh Steelers' facility to meet with the team's top brass to discuss a potential deal with the franchise. Their quarterback room will have a new look next season as Justin Fields signed a two-year, $40 million with the New York Jets and Pittsburgh seemingly has no interest in bringing back Russell Wilson.

Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson are the only signal-callers on the roster and are expected to be the backup and third choice, respectively. Despite their mutual interest, Rodgers left the Steelers' facility without an agreement. According to NFL insider Dianna Russini, the two sides have yet to find common ground.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans on social media believe Pittsburgh dodged a bullet and shouldn't consider bringing the 41-year-old quarterback in for another meeting and offering him a deal:

"He should retire and do everyone a favor," said one fan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"It's time to move on... Actually they should have moved on a week and a half ago," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Stick with Rudolph man give up on this old f**k Rodgers," wrote @j_hoffman3

"This man acting like he got any option he want. Mfer pick a team and sign with your washed up a*s," claimed @CooperOshae.

"Yay! I'd rather lose ten games with Rudolf and a fifth-round draft pick than lose ten games with a guy who could not care less," another fan said.

Ad

Will the Steelers sign Aaron Rodgers?

While Aaron Rodgers left the Steelers' facility without signing a deal with the franchise, the two sides seemingly left a good impression on each other. According to NFL insider Adam Schefter:

"Aaron Rodgers spent about six hours at the Steelers’ training facility today, meeting with their coaches. It was said to be a positive visit, and the two sides will stay in touch."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pittsburgh appears to be putting all its eggs in the Rodgers basket. They allowed Justin Fields to leave the team and sign with the Jets and haven't made an effort to bring back Russell Wilson, despite him stating that he intended to stay with the franchise.

The four-time MVP is the last viable option left in free agency and the Steelers will either have to find an agreement with him or go into the 2025 season with Mason Rudolph as their starter.

As for Aaron Rodgers, the Giants and Steelers were reportedly the only two teams interested in him. However, New York signing Jameis Winston suggests they are abandoning their pursuit of the 41-year-old and are expecting to land a quarterback in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft. Pittsburgh is his final option if he wants to extend his career.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.