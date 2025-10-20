  • home icon
  "Bro pulled up looking like a Cyberpunk character" "What a dork": NFL fans react to Aidan Hutchinson's pregame outfit for Lions vs. Bucs game

“Bro pulled up looking like a Cyberpunk character” “What a dork”: NFL fans react to Aidan Hutchinson’s pregame outfit for Lions vs. Bucs game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 23:09 GMT
NFL: OCT 05 Lions at Bengals - Source: Getty
Aidan Hutchinson arrives to game vs. Buccaneers - Source: Getty

Aidan Hutchinson arrived at his team's latest home stand in style. On Monday, the Detroit Lions edge rusher was seen wearing a rugged black and gray denim jacket and pants over a black shirt before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He also had shades on and was carrying a black leatherette bag on one hand and a labeled jug on the other:

And there was much divisiveness about his look:

"That fit is so hard," one raved.
"These idiotic people dress like b*****s 🤦🏽‍♂️", another retched.
Got what memo? How to dress like an (expletive)?" another wondered.

In his last game, a loss at the Kansas City Chiefs, Hutchinson had a late hit on Mahomes that meted the Lions an unnecessary roughness penalty. However, he managed to escape punishment for the incident.

Lions predicted to land fellow Pro Bowler to pair with Aidan Hutchinson

Defensive shortcomings have been a major hindrance to the Lions' quest for their first-ever Super Bowl appearance, and having Aidan Hutchinson up front is just not enough for them.

Za'Darius Smith could have been the perfect complementary piece, but he lasted just half a season before being released. Marcus Davenport and Al-Quadin Muhammad have not exactly had the best of numbers. Defensive tackle Alim McNeill has been good inside, but he has just returned form an ACL tear.

Thus, ESPN's Bill Barnwell proposes a trade for the Cincinnati Bengals' reigning sack king Trey Hendrickson to pair with Hutchinson - something that he has done before but now looks more viable now given the timing:

"If the Lions were going to acquire Hendrickson during the offseason, it would have been as part of a move to sign the star pass rusher to an extension. Now, with Hendrickson in the final year of his deal, this would be a pure rental. The Bengals are closer to losing Hendrickson for nothing in free agency."
Furthermore, should the Bengals make a move now, they will get draft compensation (second-round pick next year instead of compensatory, possibly third round, in 2027) and $11-million savings that they could to retool for the future. He adds:

"And in a division where the Packers added Micah Parsons and promptly blew out the Lions, would Hendrickson shift the balance of power back toward Detroit?"

The trade deadline is on November 4.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Detroit Lions Fans! Check out the latest Lions Schedule and dive into the Detroit Lions Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

