"They NEED Bryce Young": NFL fans react to Andy Dalton’s fumble after Bills’ defensive play

Bryce Young is out and Andy Dalton is in, and the ball was out. That was the call made by an NFL announcer early in Dalton's second game against a New York team in as many weeks. Dalton, starting for Young, fumbled the football in the first quarter of Sunday's contest against the Buffalo Bills.The turnover was made already down 3-0 and deep in Buffalo territory when Dalton, scrambling to his right, lost grip of the football. Bills cornerback Christian Benford scooped up the ball and returned it a handful of yards the other way before getting tackled. Fans reacted to the fumble in droves, with Young getting what can only be taken as compliments.More fans reacted to the fumble, and one gave a hat tip to Young.&quot;Wouldn’t be happening with Bryce Young,&quot; one posted.&quot;Trying to figure what Andy was even doing 🤣. Dude the slowest person in the stadium,&quot; another reacted.&quot;On No Andy what are ya doin,&quot; one said.Heading into the game, Dalton had thrown for one touchdown and zero interceptions. The quarterback was tasked with helping the Panthers stay above .500, with a loss returning them to even at 4-4. A win would put the team at 5-3 and in a very tight race with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that had held first place in the NFC at one point this season.Bryce Young faces injury hurdle after helping reverse lukewarm 2025 startBryce Young at Carolina v New York - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyBryce Young's Carolina Panthers opened their season at 1-3 with many fans preemptively tuning out. However, after the lukewarm start, the team has found a new gear, going 3-0. As soon as the unit pulled above .500, they met a new challenge.Young had suffered an ankle injury that kept him out of practice all week long, ultimately ruling him out for the contest, which was why Dalton was called upon. It is unclear how long Young will be out for.Missing an entire week of practice doesn't bode well for the quarterback's hopes of playing in Week 9. The Panthers' bye week doesn't come until Week 14, which means the team will have to find a way through potentially the next month with either a limping Young or a long-term look at Andy Dalton.The Panthers will face the Green Bay Packers in Week 9, the New Orleans Saints in Week 10, and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11. Will Young be available to play in any of the contests?