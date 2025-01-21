The Cincinnati Bengals need a new defensive coordinator after ditching Lou Anarumo, who joined the Indianapolis Colts in the same role on Monday. A major name from the college ranks has emerged since then, but fans are not exactly enamored with the plan.

That same day, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo jointly reported that the AFC North squad was eyeing Notre Dame's DC Al Golden. With him, the Fighting Irish had finished the collegiate season within the top 10 overall and in multiple areas:

First in interception yards (454), interception return touchdowns (five), and forced fumbles (23)

Second in passing defense (165.2 yards allowed per game) and scoring (12.2 points allowed per game)

Third in total interceptions (19)

Fourth in third-down defense (29.6% opp. success rate)

Sixth in solo tackles (555), tackles for loss (66), and opp. yards lost to sacks (280)

Eighth in red zone defense (71.8% opp. success rate)

But in the wake of the team's 34-23 loss to Ohio State in Monday's College Football Playoff championship game, fans could not help but mock such interest:

More of the reactions can be seen below:

"Did he interview in the 2nd quarter or something?" one wondered.

"The first question Cincinnati should ask is 'Were you the one who decided to leave Jeremiah Smith 1 on 1 with the game on the line?'" another demanded.

"Bengals defense is cooked," another shuddered.

3 prospects Bengals should consider in 2025 NFL Draft if Al Golden is hired as DC

During the build-up to the draft, general managers talk with their coaches about which players to draft. This includes not just head coaches, but assistants like coordinators as well, and the situation should be the same for Al Golden should the Bengals hire him. And Will Koshover, the team’s Last Word on Sports correspondent, has at least two names in mind for whom he should suggest.

The first is safety Malaki Starks. Secondary has been an issue that persisted into 2024 even with the poaching of Geno Stone from the divisional rival Baltimore Ravens, but the Georgia product has proven to have elite ball-seeking skills, being adept at stealing or deflecting passes and stopping runs.

Another is Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. At 6’3 and 340 lbs, he would be an ideal complement for Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson, or even a replacement for them should the Bengals decide to transition to a 3-4 base.

Defensive end, particularly the pass-rushing kind, is also a major necessity, especially with Sam Hubbard not exactly proving to be the best complement for Trey Hendrickson. To this end, the likes of Abdul Carter, Mylek WIlliams, and James Pearce Jr. can add depth to that aspect.

