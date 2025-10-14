  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Worst defense in the league”: NFL fans react as Bijan Robinson torches Josh Allen’s Bills to score 81-yd TD on MNF

“Worst defense in the league”: NFL fans react as Bijan Robinson torches Josh Allen’s Bills to score 81-yd TD on MNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 14, 2025 00:53 GMT
Bijan Robinson is outplaying Josh Allen - via Getty/CMS
Bijan Robinson is outplaying Josh Allen - via Getty/CMS

Bijan Robinson is proving himself to be one of the most intimidating players in the NFL today. And he provided an example of it on Monday.

Ad

During the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, the running back took a handoff from Michael Penix Jr., shed a tackle, and exploded for an 81-yard touchdown - the longest of his career so far:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

A good number of fans, meanwhile, chose to focus on the Bills' defensive collapse:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
Ad
Ad
"Feels like I’m watching the Cowboys defense," one compared.
"The Bills defense can't tackle anyone. Geeeeesh!" another painedly sighed.
"I mean, what can you expect from the worst rushing defense in the league," another shrugged.

Bijan Robinson only looking to improve on himself in 2025

2024 was a massive year for Bijan Robinson, as he breached 1,000 rushing yards for the first time and made the Pro Bowl. 2025, meanwhile, has not been as good in four completed games so far.

Ad

Only once has he hit a hundred yards, and he did not find the end zone until Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. But after a win, head coach Raheem Morris had nothing but praise:

"He's definitely the best player in football in my head. He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him."
Ad

Robinson heard those comments and downplayed their significance. In a feature for Fox Sports, he said he would rather focus on being better than he currently was than bask in the adulation too much:

"I appreciate him showing the love to me, but I just push it to the side. Those kinds of comments, when people talk about me, it just goes right past my head. You never have to worry about me getting a big head. I stay humble to the teeth, and I just work as hard as I can to try to achieve that."
Ad

He continued:

"I'm never the guy to be like 'Yo, give me the ball. I need the ball.' I just want to see everybody have touches and succeed."

The Falcons would enter halftime up 21-7 after a potential buzzer-beating touchdown by Drake London was overturned on review.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Falcons Nation! Check out the latest Atlanta Falcons Schedule and dive into the latest Falcons Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications