“Worst defense in the league”: NFL fans react as Bijan Robinson torches Josh Allen’s Bills to score 81-yd TD on MNF

Bijan Robinson is proving himself to be one of the most intimidating players in the NFL today. And he provided an example of it on Monday.During the Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, the running back took a handoff from Michael Penix Jr., shed a tackle, and exploded for an 81-yard touchdown - the longest of his career so far:A good number of fans, meanwhile, chose to focus on the Bills' defensive collapse:(4-1) styzfruit @styzfruit2LINK@NFL @NFLPlus worst defense in the league lmaoCory 🇺🇸 @CoryPiper_LINKSomeone needs to be held accountable for this defense! #BillsBillsBackersPhilly'BurbsPrez @BBPhillyBurbsLINK@CameronWolfe Bijan is great. But the Bills Defense is terrible.&quot;Feels like I’m watching the Cowboys defense,&quot; one compared.&quot;The Bills defense can't tackle anyone. Geeeeesh!&quot; another painedly sighed.&quot;I mean, what can you expect from the worst rushing defense in the league,&quot; another shrugged.Bijan Robinson only looking to improve on himself in 20252024 was a massive year for Bijan Robinson, as he breached 1,000 rushing yards for the first time and made the Pro Bowl. 2025, meanwhile, has not been as good in four completed games so far.Only once has he hit a hundred yards, and he did not find the end zone until Week 4 against the Washington Commanders. But after a win, head coach Raheem Morris had nothing but praise:&quot;He's definitely the best player in football in my head. He's unbelievable. I love the kid. I love everything about him. I love watching him with the ball. I love his confidence. I love his demeanor. I love his mindset. I love the leadership. I love everything about him.&quot;Robinson heard those comments and downplayed their significance. In a feature for Fox Sports, he said he would rather focus on being better than he currently was than bask in the adulation too much:&quot;I appreciate him showing the love to me, but I just push it to the side. Those kinds of comments, when people talk about me, it just goes right past my head. You never have to worry about me getting a big head. I stay humble to the teeth, and I just work as hard as I can to try to achieve that.&quot;He continued:&quot;I'm never the guy to be like 'Yo, give me the ball. I need the ball.' I just want to see everybody have touches and succeed.&quot;The Falcons would enter halftime up 21-7 after a potential buzzer-beating touchdown by Drake London was overturned on review.