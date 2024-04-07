Bill Belichick is currently unemployed in the NFL, but that is not stopping him from being active in the football world.

On Saturday, University of Washington football photographer Evan Feather released this image of the former New England Patriots head coach wearing a Huskies sweater and cap during a spring coaching clinic at the University of Nebraska (for further context, his son Steve is the new defensive coordinator at Washington):

It was an uncanny sight to behold for NFL fans who had become accustomed to the sight of him scowling on the sidelines in either navy blue or gray with navy blue and red trim.

Bill Belichick shares same spotlight as former Panthers HC Matt Rhule at Nebraska coaching clinic

What did Bill Belichick do exactly at the University of Nebraska?

For starters, he delivered a four-and-a-half-hour speech to the Cornhuskers' coaching staff, including current head coach (and former Carolina Panthers head coach) Matt Rhule, who called listening to his friend a humbling experience.

"He is so smart, has seen so much that he can make the complex so simple that it humbles you and embarrasses you," Rhule said. "I was embarrassed yesterday listening to him. I hope all these little things they say, ‘Wow, everything in this program’s really intentional and everything’s done at a really high level.’"

“The product is representative of the way that we do things, and so that hopefully tells people if I send my players to play at Nebraska, no stone’s gonna be left unturned," Rhule added.

"Our kids have to go figure things out on their own, but we want there to be a plan. We’re not perfect, but we’re certainly trying to be, and that’s the message at the clinic.”

Cornhuskers spring practice ends on April 27 with a game/scrimmage.