Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is among the most talented players in the NFL and is one of the best in his position. He was drafted ninth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and was named a First-Team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2022.

While Surtain II excels on the defensive side of the ball, could he be looking to transition to the offensive side? He recently spoke to NFL Network and revealed that if presented with the opportunity, he would play on offense as a wide receiver.

“If there were a time and an opportunity to get those offensive snaps, I would definitely be there.”

At 6'2", 208 lbs, and running a 4.41 40-yard dash with a 39-inch vertical jump, Surtain II has the intangibles to make the switch. There's no guarantee he would succeed if he were to try it out, but the idea isn't too far-fetched.

NFL fans react to Patrick Surtain II expressing interest in playing WR in addition to CB

NFL fans reacted to Patrick Surtain II's interest in playing wide receiver differently. Some mocked and made fun of him for thinking he could be like Deion Sanders and Travis Hunter as a two-way starter. Others believe he would strive on both sides of the ball and have encouraged the Broncos to let him try it out.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

Is Patrick Surtain's idea of playing wide receiver in addition to cornerback out of the norm?

Patrick Surtain II during the 2021 NFL Draft

Patrick Surtain II's idea of playing on both sides of the ball isn't the craziest. Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders did it for a few years during his time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Atlanta Falcons when he played wide receiver.

Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter plays on both sides of the ball as a full-time starter and excels at both positions. There have been players like Cordarrelle Patterson who play both running back and wide receiver. Even quarterback Kordell Stewart played a little wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers during his first two seasons in the NFL.

Players switch positions from time to time and become effective at their new positions for the most part. If you're an elite, versatile athlete, making the transition isn't the hardest thing to do.

