"49ers dodged a bullet": NFL fans react as Broncos LB Dre Greenlaw gets sidelined for 4 weeks with injury

The Denver Broncos will be unable to have the services of one of their supposed key defenders. On Saturday, linebacker Dre Greenlaw was announced to be entering IR for the next four weeks after injuring his quad, with the stated aim of returning against the New York Giants in Week 7:

Ad

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Broncos are placing LB Dre Greenlaw on injured reserve because of his quad injury, as @ZacStevensDNVR said. He's eligible to return Week 7 vs. the #Giants.

Ad

Trending

As soon as the news hit, reactions abounded:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

🔜 @BCBxCMC @TomPelissero @ZacStevensDNVR 49ers dodged a bullet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Shifty's 49ers Talk @Shifty49ersTalk @TomPelissero @ZacStevensDNVR That really sucks. Greenlaw is such a great player

Ad

David @WhatThe_David That’s just sad man…

Ad

"Hopefully he heals up," one prayed.

"Should have put him on ir to begin with now we stuck with alex singleton and strnad for a minimum of 4 more weeks," another rued.

"Hopefully The nostalgia has worn off and people realize the Niners made the right decision," another insisted.

Ever since joining the Broncos on a three-year, $35-million contract during the offseason, Greenlaw has yet to play a single game. He had missed offseason training because of his quad injury.

Ad

On Wednesday, head coach Sean Payton gave a somber update on him:

“We felt like he’s kind of on our schedule and, look, we spent time on it because it’s a little nebulous relative to the injury. And that’s all I’ll say.”

It was a far cry from when he spoke earlier this month now how Greenlaw's heanth was important for the team's aspirations:

Ad

"We are being smart. We’re being conservative relative to the approach. It’s a long season. So most importantly, having him not only healthy early on, but for the long haul is the goal."

Justin Strnad stepping up for Broncos again after Dre Greenlaw's injury

In the wake of Dre Greenlaw's injury, the Broncos have made some moves. Fullback Adam Prentice and linebacker Garrett Wallow have been elevated from the practice squad, but the most impactful will be what happens on the starting lineup.

Ad

Justin Strnad, who has spent most of his career as a backup, will be starting for the second time this season. He and Alex Singleton had been repeatedly beaten in pass coverage by rookie tight end Tyler Warren during the Week 2 loss at the Indianapolis Colts, with Sean Payton commenting:

"A part of it was, when you have that balance – there’s conflict: run, play, pass, dropback pass. So, I think being more efficient on first down can calm it down."

Other available linebackers on the roster include Karene Reid, Levelle Bailey, and Jordan Turner.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.