  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Scripted and fake” “Vegas controls the referees”: NFL fans react as Broncos overcome 19-point deficit to beat Giants 33-32

“Scripted and fake” “Vegas controls the referees”: NFL fans react as Broncos overcome 19-point deficit to beat Giants 33-32

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 20, 2025 00:23 GMT
New York Giants v Denver Broncos - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as Broncos overcome 19-point deficit to beat Giants 33-32 - Source: Getty

The Denver Broncos looked dead entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Jaxson Dart had gashed the defense for two passing touchdowns, while their own offense could not muster any response.

Ad

They managed to get their first points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but they seemed done after Theo Johnson caught a touchdown in response. And then, it happened.

Down 8-26, the Broncos went on a 25-6 run with over five minutes left to win 33-32 on a buzzer-beating field goal by Wil Lutz:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

But some fans were less than pleased at the outcome:

Ad
Ad
Ad

Others focused on mocking Giants kicker Jude McAtamney, who missed two extra points:

"Yea (McAtamney) is banned from NY and NJ," one guaranteed.
"Man I would give up 2 1st for (Brandon) Aubrey," another dreamed.
"Sack the Giants kicker," another demanded.

Bo Nix was phenomenal, completing 27 of 50 attempts for 279 yards and scoring four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). Jaxson Dart also had four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing), but also threw an interception to Justin Strnad.

Ad

Broncos HC Sean Payton reacts to win vs Giants

After the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton took the stand to share his thoughts. He said:

“Kind of crazy back and forth. …We struggled for at least two-thirds of the game offensively. They had some big plays on us defensively. I was proud we fought to get back in it.”
Ad

One major moment that occurred was when he ran onto the field to protest a pass interference call against Riley Moss. Looking back, he called himself “silly” for doing so:

"I just felt like, man... it just so happens that the last three times the numbers haven't been good. I knew the Surtain penalty was wrong. So that's hard... It's happened one other time. I just wanted them to hear me. Can't do that."
Ad

However, there is no time for rest. Next for them are the Dallas Cowboys in what may be a “revenge game” for former running back Javonte Williams. Payton said:

"We're going to enjoy today. But tomorrow isn't going to be as pleasant. And it can't be. Or we're just fooling ourselves."

Kickoff for the Broncos-Cowboys game is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Denver Broncos Fans! Check out the latest Denver Broncos Schedule and dive into the Broncos Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications