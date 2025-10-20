“Scripted and fake” “Vegas controls the referees”: NFL fans react as Broncos overcome 19-point deficit to beat Giants 33-32

The Denver Broncos looked dead entering the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the New York Giants. Jaxson Dart had gashed the defense for two passing touchdowns, while their own offense could not muster any response.They managed to get their first points at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but they seemed done after Theo Johnson caught a touchdown in response. And then, it happened.Down 8-26, the Broncos went on a 25-6 run with over five minutes left to win 33-32 on a buzzer-beating field goal by Wil Lutz:But some fans were less than pleased at the outcome:Eggy @Eggy81390799898LINKThat Giants Broncos game genuinely was the most scripted Broncos comeback I have ever seen man 🤣🤣I’m just laughing rn, missed field goal, and ofc 33-32 from 32-30 giants lead. Vegas was not trying to pay giants bettors 😭🤣🤣this is so scripted and fakeGolem @343streamingLINKVegas controls the referees case in point PI on the BRONCOS. It's all fucked up - sports betting has destroyed the gameO/USports @0usportsLINK@NFL @Broncos What a script by the script writers. The NFL is purely the WWE.Others focused on mocking Giants kicker Jude McAtamney, who missed two extra points:&quot;Yea (McAtamney) is banned from NY and NJ,&quot; one guaranteed.&quot;Man I would give up 2 1st for (Brandon) Aubrey,&quot; another dreamed.&quot;Sack the Giants kicker,&quot; another demanded.Bo Nix was phenomenal, completing 27 of 50 attempts for 279 yards and scoring four total touchdowns (two passing and two rushing). Jaxson Dart also had four total touchdowns (three passing and one rushing), but also threw an interception to Justin Strnad.Broncos HC Sean Payton reacts to win vs GiantsAfter the game, Broncos head coach Sean Payton took the stand to share his thoughts. He said:“Kind of crazy back and forth. …We struggled for at least two-thirds of the game offensively. They had some big plays on us defensively. I was proud we fought to get back in it.”One major moment that occurred was when he ran onto the field to protest a pass interference call against Riley Moss. Looking back, he called himself “silly” for doing so:&quot;I just felt like, man... it just so happens that the last three times the numbers haven't been good. I knew the Surtain penalty was wrong. So that's hard... It's happened one other time. I just wanted them to hear me. Can't do that.&quot;However, there is no time for rest. Next for them are the Dallas Cowboys in what may be a “revenge game” for former running back Javonte Williams. Payton said:&quot;We're going to enjoy today. But tomorrow isn't going to be as pleasant. And it can't be. Or we're just fooling ourselves.&quot;Kickoff for the Broncos-Cowboys game is at 4:25 pm ET on CBS.