Russell Wilson and the Steelers rolled to face the Browns on Thursday Night Football as AFC North division leaders. They had an 8-2 record and their opponents were down in the dumps as a 2-8 team before this matchup. Pittsburgh was sitting pretty at the top of the table, having defeated Baltimore last week, whereas Cleveland was playing for pride.

But when it is a divisional matchup, pride often overpowers other calculations. And that is what proved to be true as the entire city was baying for a win. From the fans who braved a blizzard to Jameis Winston and Myles Garrett, the underdogs brought the fight to the leaders. Eventually, it culminated in the Browns defeating the Steelers 24-19 and handed Russell Wilson his first loss as the starter.

After winning a few close games this season, including against the Ravens in Week 11 that gave them some breathing space atop the AFC North, this one-score game did not go Pittsburgh's way. Fans took to social media to proclaim that their luck had run out in Cleveland. Here are some of the reactions from X/Twitter.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

There was a lot of schadenfreude from fans of other teams as well as frustration from Steelers supporters. Here are some more responses.

"Hahaha. The Steelers are clowns." - joked one.

"Steelers confirmed pretenders. Time to get rid of Tomlin" - reacted another.

"Steelers finally getting exposed." - commented a third.

Browns becoming giant killers after crashing Russell Wilson's run with the Steelers

The Browns have been woeful this season. Even after this victory, they have a 3-8 record and remain bottom of the AFC North. But with this victory, they retained pride and sowed doubts in the minds of Steelers fans. Russell Wilson, who had not lost yet in 2024, tasted his first defeat.

It is becoming something of a habit for Cleveland. Earlier in the season, they had defeated Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, who themselves were in the middle of a run at the time. The margin of victory there was five points too, just as in this game.

The two contenders for the AFC North top spot have now both lost to the Browns. It also gives Baltimore an added impetus to win against the Chargers on Sunday as that would put them up to an 8-4 record, tying the Steelers for the number of victories they both have. With Pittsburgh still having to play four divisional matches and their opponents outside the AFC North being the Chiefs and the Eagles, the battle between Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson is set to go down to the wire.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.