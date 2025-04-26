The Browns finally chose Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Colorado quarterback went to a team where many observers thought he would land, but the journey was more than unexpected.

Some thought that Cleveland would take him with the second pick, but they traded that away to the Jaguars. They did not choose him with the fifth overall pick either. They then ignored him on Day 2 and chose Dillon Gabriel as their first quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft. It was finally on Day 3 that Shedeur Sanders found his NFL home.

Fans were baffled by the whole situation, and they took to X/Twitter to express their thoughts. Some said taking him where they did was worse than making him wait. Here are some of the reactions.

The responses kept coming, and here are some more samples from the social media platform.

"Crazy part is he could be their Week 1 starting QB" - said one.

"Lol finally" - exclaimed another in a trite remark.

"Now the question is will daddy Deion let him play there?" - trolled a third.

Browns have a richness of QBs after drafting Shedeur Sanders

The Browns have left a lot of people wondering who their quarterback might be going into the upcoming season. To recap, they have Deshaun Watson on a guaranteed contract, who is the nominal starter. But he is recovering from an injury and has been poor for the last three years.

There's Joe Flacco, who won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in Cleveland before leaving for the Colts, but he has now returned. He is getting up there towards his retirement age, but can still do a job.

There's Kenny Pickett, who was the Steelers' starter two years ago and backed up Jalen Hurts for the Eagles during their Super Bowl-winning 2024 season. He is young and has starting experience in the NFL.

And the Browns chose Dillon Gabriel on Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, which indicates that they think he is a better quarterback prospect than Shedeur Sanders. And now they have the Colorado player, who was initially supposed to be a first-round pick and will now be competing to become a starter.

This is in addition to the 2026 first-round pick they got from the Jaguars after trading back this year. Next year's draft is expected to be a better class for quarterbacks, and the Browns could choose another player then, too.

Ultimately, given the state of quarterbacks in Cleveland over the last few decades, maybe having plenty of options might not be the worst outcome. They can also earn some picks by trading some of their players to teams that need signal-callers.

